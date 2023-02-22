...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2
inches Bear River Valley, Bear Lake, Weber, Davis, eastern Box
Elder and Cache County. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 4
inches Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys, locally higher.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches Utah County,
locally up to 4 inches Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge area.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Heavy snow
will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed furthering education surrounding the city’s anti-idling ordinance.
The discussion camein response to a letterreceivedbythe RenewableEnergy and Sustainability Advisory Board,recommendingthe council to “do a better job” at botheducatingthe public and enforcing the currentordinancefor idling, according to CouncilChair Ernesto Lopez.
“It is clear this ordinance is not being adhered to or enforced within thecity,”the letter said. “A random early morning walk through any neighborhood in Logan illustrates the chronic nature of violation of the current city ordinance.”
The letter told the council toset goals to educate the public to turn offtheir engines and not idle.The board alsowantsthe council to encourage the Logan School District and Utah State University toput up anti-idling signage.
“We have noticed that some schools have removed anti-idling signs and/or are not educating both students and parents about the ordinance, as well as the detrimental effects of idling on children’s health in what otherwise might be assumed to be‘safe spaces,’” the letter said.
The letter also stated the board believes stronger action and enforcement policiesarerequired to decrease automobile idling.
“We should be able to count on Logan Police Department to back up city ordinances where chronic violators continue to pollute local air even after widespread public relations campaigns and non-punitive warnings have been issued,” the letter said.
The letter suggested targeting greater funding for public education on this topic via radio, newsprint and social media.
“I went up on the bench a couple of weeks ago and looked out north and the airwas brown,” council member Jeannie Simmonds said at the meeting.“I think that we’ve had a lot of population growth and perhaps it’s time for us to re-energize someof our discussion and just make people more aware.”
According toLogan's website,Cache Valley has periodic serious winter inversions. In 2014, the city made idling for more than two minutes againstmunicipal code when temperatures are above zero degrees.
Police officers often only provide education about idling, as a person has to be warned three times before being ticketed in accordance with state law,Mayor HollyDaines said at the meeting. She also mentioned howtickets cannot be given on private property unless it’s a publicly available lot.
“In the morning when people are trying to warm up their cars and often idle their cars, typically they’re in a driveway where police aren’t allowed to give tickets,”Daines said.
While police could ticket idlersinshoppingcenter parking lots, and other public property,Daines mentioned there are only four to eight officers on patrol at one time.
“There isn’t a lot of time that they have, just given our staffing levels, to go out and try to do parking lots andticket people,” she said.
Although the council discussed furthering efforts to educate the public on idling, including sending out public serviceannouncements and putting up moresignage,thecouncil also discussed the effectiveness of these signs.
“I think by this point in the air quality discussion most people know when they’re not supposed to idle,” Daines said. “Does a sign change behavior? I don’t know.”
Council Member Tom Jensen said asthe ordinance is difficult to enforce, the council should lean into education as a way to encourage the public to follow this law.
“It really comes down to the goodwill and awareness of the public recognizing a need to be a good citizen,” Jensen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.