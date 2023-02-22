120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
February 20, 1903
LET THERE BE LIGHT
Last Tuesday evening the Electric Light Co., started their plant and in a second electric lights were flashing their brilliancy all over town. Many more of these lights will be shedding their rays as soon as the houses of the city can be wired, and within a short time the streets will be lighted also, the city having contracted to take a goodly number of arcs for the purpose.
A visit to the power house found Engineer Jas. Lyons wearing a wreathe of smiles over the splendid way in which the machinery was running. The plant is a splendid new one and of the very latest design, having all the improvements used up to the present in electric lighting. Two big boilers have been installed, only one of which is used at a time, the other being kept for an emergency. The engine is of 100-horse power and the dynamo is capable of furnishing 1300 incandescent lights of 16 candle power. After being shown over the plant, the scribe went out and watched the lights. They gave a steady brilliant glow and everyone seemed to be pleased with the innovation.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
February 22, 1923
NEW GROCERY STORE FOR MONTPELIER
Thomas Taylor returned Wednesday from a week’s business visit in Ogden. While there he purchased a stock of groceries for his new grocery store, which will open in this city the first of March. The Robert Ray building, formerly occupied by the McEacheron Plumbing Company, has been renovated and made ready for the stock of goods when it arrives.
Mr. Taylor has been with the Roghaar Cash Grocery in this city since their establishment here several years ago, and is thoroughly familiar with the grocery business. Mr. Taylor intends to handle only the best and freshest green and staple groceries on the market.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 19, 1948
SCOUTING SCHOOL IS PLANNED
Through the combined efforts of Montpelier and Bear Lake districts, a University of Scouting will be conducted in this area. The object is to have a trained leader in every unit and a trained committee in every institution that sponsors the Boy Scout program. The course will be progressive and to complete the training will take four evenings.
The council executive, C. Hay Balmforth, will be present at all sessions. Lou Roberts, a former Scout executive of this council and now with the Ogden council, will attend the Monday evening session.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 22, 1973
BEAR LAKE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TEAM ENTERS DISTRICT PLAY
Glay Homer’s Bears, who established a 13-1 won-loss record in bringing the first SEIC championship to Bear Lake High School, meets eighth-ranked Preston, 3-11, at 6:30 p.m., this evening (Thursday) in the Highland High School gymnasium at Pocatello.
Bear Lake won the previous two league games against the Indians 82 to 56 at Preston, and 79-65, at Montpelier.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
February 25, 1998
HOSPITAL FOUNDATION REACHES $500,000 IN MONEY AND PLEDGES
The Bear Lake County Health Care Foundation went “over the top” this week in its goal to raise $500,000 from individual donations. A check from Murray Sneddon of Bear Lake Motor provided the funds to more than reach the goal.
It culminates about a year of activity by the foundation board of directors. It was March 1 last year that the Montpelier Lions Club kicked off the fund raising campaign with their annual Lions Club Radio Daze.
