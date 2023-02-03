On Jan. 18, Smithfield city responded to an open records request providing additional details of the incident.
According to phone records provided by Smithfield, Douglas Petersen, the municipality’s previous Public Works director, was contacted about the situation at 1:36 p.m. In their insurance claim, one of the Oak Street residents wrote that the problem started at 1:30 p.m. While other neighbors’ accounts differ, a police report shows someone informed law enforcement of the issue at 1:18 p.m.
Peterson told The Herald Journal he remembers hearing about the makeshift geyser from an on-call city employee who contacted him about the problem.
Without anyone scheduled to work that day, it took a while to address the broken valve.
“I was able to come, I came up to the leak in my owner personal pickup and realized, 'Yeah, we got a major leak here and got to shut this off,” Peterson said. “I ran back down to the shop, got my city truck with all my tools and everything.”
He said it took about an hour for him to arrive at the broken valve before needing to leave and return with the proper equipment for the job.
“We weren’t at work,” he explained. “It took a little bit of time to get somebody there to respond, get it taken care of.”
Once at the scene, Douglas encountered another factor that further complicated the situation.
Months before, he said, the state had chip-sealed that portion of road.
“They’re supposed to cover the valves and so they don’t put this tarry chip seal over it,” he said. “They didn’t and so we weren’t aware.”
He added that — because it’s a state road— “it’s not like it’s our job to inspect their work.”
Mitch Shaw, the senior communications manager at the Utah Department of Transportation sees the situation differently.
“UDOT’s policy when we seal a road is to locate all utilities on the particular roadway we are working on, and cover them or otherwise section them off,” he said in an email. “I suppose, at least theoretically, there’s a possibility of us not noticing a smaller utility unit and chipping over it, but it’s the city’s responsibility to know the status of their own shut-off valves.”
Picking away at the chip seal added an unforeseen step to the repair.
From there, Peterson said the job wasn’t very complicated — all eight of the bolts that held the bonnet had failed.
“The bolts had rotted off the top of the valve for some odd reason,” he said. “I’ve worked for the city for 30 years, and I’ve never ever had a valve like that blow the top of it off."
He added the original bolts used were carbon steel.
“It worried us a little bit,” he said. “What’s the rest of our valves like?”
Given the circumstances of the situation, and the fact no one was scheduled to work that day, Peterson doubts the city could have responded in a better way.
“I think it's just the nature of the beast,” he said. “You’ve got a water main line five feet under the ground with 100 pounds of pressure and if that blows apart, I mean what can you do to anticipate something like that happening?”
Smithfield City did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.