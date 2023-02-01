Cache County Council members addressed their goals and solidified committee assignments during their regular meeting last Tuesday.
Council Chair David Erickson asked Council Member Karl Ward to start the discussion by talking about what he would like to accomplish this year.
“First is finally getting the Davenport Road,” Ward said, referring to a long-lasting dispute regarding whether the route is public or private property. “I think I put that on every year.”
His second goal is to “do a redistricting of voting districts in Logan city.”
During a redistricting that took place last year, he explained, Logan’s district 1 ended up with what he described as an “Idaho panhandle.”
“It doesn’t jive geographically,” he said.
Council Member Sandi Goodlander said the focus of her goals this year is to learn.
“There’s so much to learn about county policies,” she said.
She also expressed her interest in the county’s budgetary process.
“One of the biggest reasons I did this job is I care deeply about the budget,” she said. “It feels like it’s a lot of money that we have stewardship over and I don’t think it’s been mishandled, but it’s important for me to learn it and make sure that I’m paying attention to those things.”
After Goodlander, it was Council Member Mark Hurd’s turn to share his hopes for the year.
He said he plans to become more familiar with “elements of the functions and services the county provides.”
“Top priority for me,” he said, “is to adequately fund and fully support our sheriff’s office, our justice department, continue the good things that are being talked about.”
One goal he listed draws from one of the concerns he talked about while running for his current position.
“Another priority for me or goal is to advance the conversation around irrigation water and secondary water services and systems in the valley,” he said, “and how we can work with funding mechanisms available to the county.”
He also mentioned his will to review “all our services and policies through the lens and filter of their constitutionality.”
When sharing her goals for the next year, Council Member Barbara Tidwell said that as a representative for the city of Logan, she plans to attend more of the municipality’s meetings.
“I’m going to make more of an effort,” she said, “so I can represent my constituents a little better than I have been.”
She also said she intends to work adjacently with Erickson and the council’s new policy analyst.
“I want to work closely with my department heads,” she said,” and have a really good setup with them.”
Kathryn Beus said she hopes to meet with each department to get to know some of their employees and learn about their function.
“Also,” she said. “I really want to tour our facilities.”
She added she wants to participate in a police ride along though she is “kind of scared” to do so.
“Don’t do ride alongs on dance nights,” Erickson advised her in a knowing tone. “When I taught at Sky View, some of them were in your class the next day.”
With Council Member Nolan Gunnell excused from the meeting, Council Member Kathryn Erickson was the last to talk about what he hopes to accomplish in 2023.
The first of Erickson’s goals he mentioned is to “finalize a smooth transition of solid-waste.”
Though he acknowledged the way the wording makes it sound, he talked about the process of the county taking on its own trash collection after Logan bowed out from the obligation.
“Ball’s rolling pretty smooth,” he said. “Hopefully by the end of the year we’re there.”
He also expressed his desire to finalize the forensic audit the council started last year and “implement possible positive changes.”
“I think that will be enlightening to us,” he said. “We will hear a lot more about that in the coming weeks and months.”
