Tasing demonstration

Sgt. Skyler Gailey with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department hosted a tasing demonstration as part of a fundraiser at Bear River High School.

 Photo courtesy of Tremonton-Garland Police Department

Skyler Gailey, a sergeant with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, said the five or so seconds of excruciating pain he experienced recently is nothing compared to the suffering that some people go through daily.

He is happy to help those who suffer whenever he can and recently proved it during a school assembly on Dec. 21 at Bear River High School, where he was tased by fellow law officers.


