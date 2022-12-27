Skyler Gailey, a sergeant with the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, said the five or so seconds of excruciating pain he experienced recently is nothing compared to the suffering that some people go through daily.
He is happy to help those who suffer whenever he can and recently proved it during a school assembly on Dec. 21 at Bear River High School, where he was tased by fellow law officers.
The demonstration was the culmination of a fundraising effort Gailey spearheaded to help a student in need.
Gailey originally told the school, where he formerly served as its resource officer, that if it raised $7,000 he would put on a tasing demonstration for the students. The goal was adjusted to $5,000, but in the end the fundraising effort raised $6,000.
“We teach law enforcement at the high school and everybody always asks about tasing,” he said.
It was an opportunity for him and his fellow officers to show what tasing does to a person, how dangerous it can be.
“Anytime we use force, whether that be physical or with a taser, it is very serious and has got to be justified and reasonable,” he said. “It is nothing to take lightly.”
After the tasing, which he said feels like an intense, full-body Charley horse and makes one feel drained of energy afterward, some students responded to the demonstration.
“I had a couple of kids come up to me afterward,” he said. “They thought it would just be entertaining, but they said they felt bad for me. It was interesting. They knew I was in pain, but the way I look at it, there are people in pain for long periods of time, for whatever condition, and so if I can go through five seconds of misery and pain, that’s nothing if it can help them out.”
Police Chief Dustin Cordova said this was the first time he witnessed someone tased for a fundraiser. But knowing Gailey, it doesn't surprise him.
“It is definitely extraordinary for this type of thing to happen,” Cordova said. “I have never heard of an officer who has done as much to help people, to literally bleed for his community.”
Cordova said he once was tased as part of officer training, describing it as one of the most horrible things he has experienced. He said it felt as if his whole body was lit on fire and never wants to experience that again.
What’s more, he said, when some people are tased they will yell or use profanity because of the excruciating pain, but Gailey conducted himself with measured control through the ordeal.
Gailey also was tased as part of officer training, noting that since he carries a taser, and at times may have to use it, it is beneficial to understand how it feels. But this was his first time being tased for a fundraiser. As intense as the experience is, Gailey said he would gladly do it again for a worthy cause.
"We try to participate in fundraising as much as possible,” he said.
For Christmas, the department also hosted a Sub for Santa event, in which officers raised enough money to provide food and gifts for four area families during the holiday weekend.
Gailey and Officer Pete Gilchrist headed up the effort. How they raised the money was by staff donating sick time. Money was paid out and went directly to purchase items for the families in need.
The officers worked with the city to get approval, making sure forms were filled out and submitted, and they worked with the local food pantry. A couple of thousand dollars was raised through their efforts, Cordova said. Officers’ families also donated their time to shop for the gifts.
“A lot of law enforcement officers are very giving people,” he said. “But I’ve never seen someone find a new way, such as donating sick time, to do that. That kind of empowered all of our officers to participate. … It’s very cool to see how connected our cops are.”
