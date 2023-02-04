On Friday, Utah State University announced Police Chief Blair Barfuss will be leaving the university this month.
USU cited recent family health issues, according to the announcement. Barfuss’s last day will be Feb. 17.
“I am sad to leave just as I began seeing significant positive changes made by everyone in our department,” Barfuss said in the announcement. “I cannot speak more highly of our officers, the university administration, staff, faculty and our Aggie community. I love Utah State University, and I will greatly miss being here.”
According to the announcement, Barfuss stepped into the role in July following a “rigorous” national search. Barfuss holds a master’s degree in human resources from the Huntsman School of business and attended the FBI National Acadamy. Previously, Barfuss served as chief of police and director of public safety at Utah Tech University for four years.
Mike Kuehn, the executive director of Utah State’s public safety department, said Barfuss’s extensive experience and expertise has benefited all members of the USU community.
“He set us up for success, and we’ll be looking for many of the same qualities in the next person to fill this role,” Kuehn said in the announcement. “We wish him the best as he tends to the needs of his family.”
According to the announcement, current captain of USU police, Kent Harris, will act as interim chief during the next national search that will begin in the coming weeks. Harris has worked for the USU Police Department for the past 13 years, and has more than 30 years of police experience, the announcement states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.