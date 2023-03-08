Eight Dead Utah

Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in Enoch, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Child protective services had just opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed his entire family, new documents obtained by the Deseret News through a public records request reveal.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.

Caseworkers were at the Haight house in the small town of Enoch on Dec. 19, two weeks before Michael Haight fatally shot his wife, their five children and his wife’s mother before killing himself, show the Utah Division of Child and Family Services case documents obtained by the Deseret News through a public records request.


