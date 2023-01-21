a

This Legislative Session is starting off at a quick pace. The Administrative Rules Review process has already begun in the various committees, and we are already seeing bill drafts of legislation show up in some of the committees. Some of these bills are good ideas, while some, in my opinion, need more time and more vetting before they can be taken too seriously. Good legislation takes time and should be thought out very carefully as to not have some unintended consequences. Many of these bills have been printed and warrant discussion in order to create a better product. We must take caution in protecting individual liberty, protecting business, and setting budgets for state agencies.

It is an especially different Legislative Session this year with 21 new Senators out of a total of 35. The split of republicans and democrats in the Senate remained the same as last Session, which is 28 and 7, respectively. The House has 33 new members out of a total of 70. With so many new legislators, it will take some time for them to sort out all the new ideas and some of the old ones that seem new before they can really get things figured out. The House also has a new leadership team and a new Speaker, both of which throw a new dimension into the mix. Bottom line, there is going to be quite a few changes as we all get settled in and get to work.


