This Legislative Session is starting off at a quick pace. The Administrative Rules Review process has already begun in the various committees, and we are already seeing bill drafts of legislation show up in some of the committees. Some of these bills are good ideas, while some, in my opinion, need more time and more vetting before they can be taken too seriously. Good legislation takes time and should be thought out very carefully as to not have some unintended consequences. Many of these bills have been printed and warrant discussion in order to create a better product. We must take caution in protecting individual liberty, protecting business, and setting budgets for state agencies.
It is an especially different Legislative Session this year with 21 new Senators out of a total of 35. The split of republicans and democrats in the Senate remained the same as last Session, which is 28 and 7, respectively. The House has 33 new members out of a total of 70. With so many new legislators, it will take some time for them to sort out all the new ideas and some of the old ones that seem new before they can really get things figured out. The House also has a new leadership team and a new Speaker, both of which throw a new dimension into the mix. Bottom line, there is going to be quite a few changes as we all get settled in and get to work.
This week, we were able to meet the different Soil and Water Districts from around the State visit the Capitol. Many were able set up posters and booths in the rotunda to show what projects their districts had completed around the State with our corner of the State represented very well, as usual. It is neat to see the things that our farmers are doing to improve and enhance their operations with the help of these Soil and Water Districts and the good people involved and committed to these projects.
The water users around the State were also in Boise this week for their annual meetings. Water continues to be a big issue as we are experiencing a severe shortage in our drainages. There are several legislators that continue to work on the irrigation agreements that were made a few years ago to make this resource meet all the needs of our farmers, ranchers, cities, and towns. What is helping most of all is the snow and the snowpack in our area that is among the highest it has been for many years. Even though it keeps snowing, we must do what we can to use our water as efficiently as possible while protecting our lakes, rivers, and reservoirs.
It is a privilege to serve and represent the people of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, and Bannock counties. Please feel free to reach out with any concerns or questions. You can reach me at mharris@senate.Idaho.gov, or call and leave a message at 208-332-1304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.