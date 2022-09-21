a

From left: Jericca Phelps, Jon Marx, T.J. Thomas and Ed Izatt.

On the evening of September 8, a question regarding those eligible to vote created a brief flurry that sent election officials to the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service organizational document to establish the proper protocol. Those eligible to vote total 23 by the most recent count, and a simple majority meant the winner must obtain no less than twelve votes to win an officer position. The Bear Lake County Ambulance Service elected Jericca Phelps as president of the organization for 2022-2023. New to an officer position is Jon Marx who was elected vice president during the final vote of the night.

Out-going officers T.J. Thomas (president) and Ed Izatt (vice president) will officially transfer duties to the new officers on October 1. T.J. Thomas was also awarded “EMT of the Year” by his fellow EMTs. In his final few days at the head of the organization, T.J. helped rearrange tables and chairs while reporting, “I am giddy! It has been a wonderful year and I am excited to see what happens next.”

