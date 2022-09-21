On the evening of September 8, a question regarding those eligible to vote created a brief flurry that sent election officials to the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service organizational document to establish the proper protocol. Those eligible to vote total 23 by the most recent count, and a simple majority meant the winner must obtain no less than twelve votes to win an officer position. The Bear Lake County Ambulance Service elected Jericca Phelps as president of the organization for 2022-2023. New to an officer position is Jon Marx who was elected vice president during the final vote of the night.
Out-going officers T.J. Thomas (president) and Ed Izatt (vice president) will officially transfer duties to the new officers on October 1. T.J. Thomas was also awarded “EMT of the Year” by his fellow EMTs. In his final few days at the head of the organization, T.J. helped rearrange tables and chairs while reporting, “I am giddy! It has been a wonderful year and I am excited to see what happens next.”
As expected, the summer brought a serious uptick in calls for medical assistance, but the return to school has quickly reduced incidents when an ambulance is needed. Nevertheless, the turquoise waters of Bear Lake claimed lives; mountainsides dumped the unwary off their ATVs before helicopters completed the rescue; and patients were ferried into and out of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital on a regular basis—many requiring overnight drives out of the valley for the dedicated members of the Ambulance Service.
As she returns to the role of president she had held during 2020–21, Jericca commented, “The ambulance service is not only an essential part of our community, but it is a group of unbelievably amazing people. It’s the volunteers that make our service unlike any other. Camaraderie and teamwork are what make our service great. I am honored to have been elected president of this fine service and look forward to the upcoming year.”
A pending issue awaiting resolution by the membership and new officers is a strong suggestion by the County Commissioners, delivered by the County Clerk, that the Ambulance Service dissolve and the County take over. That possibility met with considerable surprise and debate among the EMTs and EMRs, who currently staff the emergency medical service as volunteers. As additional information is gathered and considered regarding the potential transition from volunteer to employee EMTs and EMRs, the News-Examiner will report developments.