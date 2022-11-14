Support Local Journalism

We started planning the campaign in the middle of 2020 and began to organize the first part of 2021. In May of 2021 we filed the necessary paperwork and immediately were attacked by the Republican Party establishment. It was very telling that they seemed to be so worried about us. On June 19 we had the Big Announcement, where I published the Keep Idaho IDAHO plan and began to travel the state to promote it. Since that June, we have held over 223 Town-Halls, Meet N Greets and public events. We put over 33,500 miles on the campaign RV and never once spent an Idaho night in a hotel room. Lots of nights in the RV though. We traveled the state 6 times reaching almost every county in Idaho each round, with a few additional visits up north and out east. It has been my pleasure to talk to thousands of Idahoans in every part of the state.

I have to give Wendy so much credit as she set up and took down all the gear for each Town-Hall for over a year and a half. Many others helped in certain areas as well: Tom & Rebeca, Bob & Kathy, Shane & Khara, Alicia and others, including a child or two of my own that always traveled with us. I can say for certain that Idaho is a most beautiful state with unbelievable diversified landscapes of rivers, mountains, farms and valleys. We are blessed to live here and now more than ever I want to Keep Idaho IDAHO.


