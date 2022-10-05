Support Local Journalism

Ammon Bundy’s campaign bus swung through the Bear Lake valley on Sept. 28, with the gubernatorial candidate making a series of town-hall-style visits along the way. Between a lunch event in Fish Haven and an evening gathering in Montpelier, Bundy fielded questions from some fifteen attendees at the El Camino Donut Shop in Paris.

The questions involved challenges facing small business, degradation in the public schools, and the integrity of elections and the electoral process. Bundy said that while people may try to paint him as an outlaw, and that the government itself had put him in jail for two years without a conviction, this campaign represents his willingness to presume the legitimacy of the system.

