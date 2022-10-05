Ammon Bundy’s campaign bus swung through the Bear Lake valley on Sept. 28, with the gubernatorial candidate making a series of town-hall-style visits along the way. Between a lunch event in Fish Haven and an evening gathering in Montpelier, Bundy fielded questions from some fifteen attendees at the El Camino Donut Shop in Paris.
The questions involved challenges facing small business, degradation in the public schools, and the integrity of elections and the electoral process. Bundy said that while people may try to paint him as an outlaw, and that the government itself had put him in jail for two years without a conviction, this campaign represents his willingness to presume the legitimacy of the system.
One questioner, skeptical of the 2020 election returns, wondered if the same machine that put Joe Biden in office might be used to keep Bundy out. Bundy responded that the same sort of underhanded tactics (for example, questionable voter registrations) might be at play, but that his campaign has good people with eyes on all angles.
Following the Q & A, Bundy sat down with this newspaper and elucidated some of his earlier remarks.
News-Examiner: In other states, the political divide is often characterized as Red vs. Blue. In Idaho, you’ve got politicians who might be blue elsewhere, but masquerade as red here. Can you describe what the divide is that people should be paying attention to?
Bundy: Because people relate to the Republican party so much here, I often take the Republican platform, which is a very conservative platform. I think it’s a good platform. Then you look at the last, almost four decades: the Republicans have had control of the Senate, the House, and the governor’s office. There’s only a little section with a Democratic governor for four years. Anyway, the point is that Republicans have controlled the Idaho government for the last forty years. And we haven’t put forth the Republican platform of limited government, fiscal responsibility, state independence, protecting life, liberty, and an absence of government intrusion. That platform is not being pushed in the Idaho government, even though Republicans have controlled the House, Senate and governor’s office for forty years.
And the reason why, is because the majority of those in the Republican party do not believe in the Republican platform. They have another agenda. What’s their agenda? Well, let’s look at what’s happening. Idaho increased its food-stamp program by 24.2%, the highest increase of any state in the last few years. We accepted Obamacare and Medicaid—we just ushered it right into Idaho, so free healthcare. Just recently, Governor Little has designated millions and millions of dollars into government housing.
And then look what’s happening with the gay ideology, and pushing the gay ideology. The Republicans in Idaho are not only not pushing the Republican platform—which is a good platform—they’re actually pushing the leftist agenda in Idaho. And that’s happening with Governor Little, with [House leader] Scott Bedke, with [Senate leader] Winder.
NE: It sounds like even if you win election, you might be undermined from within the ranks of nominal conservatives.
AB: I certainly will be undermined. But one thing is, I’m aware of it. And I understand—at least on an agency level—I understand who the enemy is, what they’re pushing, and what they’re trying to do. I’m not going to go into why, but I’ve been fighting these people for almost the last decade.
NE: So what portion of the folks in there do you think would play honestly? Thirty percent?
AB: Are you talking about the state legislature?
NE: Sure.
AB: No, there’s not 30%. There’s probably, maybe, 20%. Maybe 20%. And that’s why it will take the people to continue—if I’m elected, I will have a lot of support—and it’ll take the people to continue to push that support. And push the legislature to do certain things as I am working, and using the bully pulpit, to strip down these powers and usurpations and abuses, mostly found in the executive branch.
NE: A lot of people in traditionalist camps, or what is now called the “far right,” are skeptical of candidates for office, particularly after watching Trump’s actions not live up to his campaign rhetoric. And they’re watching for signs of submitting to the other side’s morals, or of accepting the other side’s terms of debate. What do you say to them?
AB: Well, I haven’t done that. I’ve run this entire campaign and been very open. I’ve said: this is what I believe, this is where I’m at. I haven’t done that. I would be much more motivated to do it while I’m running for office, than once I have power and I can do what I want. So I haven’t done that. It may be the wrong move, while you’re running, to draw all these lines in the sand, but that’s what I’ve done. I’ve done that the last eight years. I’ve said: this is black, and this is white, and this is what I think is right.
NE: You answered the question of one woman who homeschools her kids because she doesn’t like what she sees happening with public schools. This is another case where people think we should be protected because we live in a Red state, but here you have the same issues; for example, with the LGBT agenda entering the schools.
AB: It’s in our schools. And there’s no room whatsoever for that to be in our schools. But I provide the solution: I believe parents will eradicate it out of the schools if they’re in charge of the money. Because I know, and have met with the people across this state many times. We’ve travelled the state completely at least six times. Over 200 town halls or meet-and-greets. The people of Idaho are truly conservative—they really are. And I believe, if you give them the power to control their school boards and public school systems, they will eradicate it by themselves.
NE: Can you talk about your treatment at the hands of the mainstream media?
AB: They’re my enemy [laughs]. They’re the enemy of liberty, and they’re not going to ever give me a good article or, you know, a good view to the public, because their agenda is completely different than mine. One hundred and eighty degrees different. I’ll speak with them, you know, because I almost find it fun. And people know how to read between the lines. I’ve gained a tremendous amount of support because of these negative articles and ads and so forth that the mainstream media has pushed out. So that’s why I continue. I’m using them. But I’m not expecting them to ever like me, because they’re our enemies.
NE: Do you just figure that’s a certainty? That past a certain size of media outlet, you won’t be dealt with fairly?
AB: Oh yeah. And even if there’s a reporter who seems to like me, the editor just nixes it. You know, I’m not talking about independent media, or the smaller guys that are locally owned. That’s completely different. But those that are owned by the big corporate chains, if a reporter gets away with it for a little while, they’ll figure it out. And they’ll either stop it, or if it doesn’t get stopped, they’ll crush the guy, locally. I’ve seen that many, many times.
NE: You’ve seen how the machine will tar the outsider with various labels: “racist,” “extremist,” et cetera. If you win, you’d be charting somewhat new ground for candidates coming from the right. What would you say to other candidates, given that landscape?
AB: I don’t believe, in that circumstance, that we should go on the defense. We go on offense. You can throw it back on ‘em. Do you want to say I’m a Black Lives Matter supporter, or do you want to say I’m a white supremacist? Which is it? Or just don’t even get into the defensive position. In politics, it’s a war. So don’t get on defense—stay on offense. That’s what I believe.
NE: What if the federal government says, here come 100,000 refugees from Afghanistan?
AB: No. Absolutely no. And it’s not that I’m opposed to people migrating into Idaho or into the country. But there’s a political agenda, one, and also the governor agreed and took federal money—years ago—to take refugees into Idaho when they tell him to. I oppose that whole method of controlling states by federal money coming into the states with agreements. And I will take a very strong effort in going through all those contracts and memoranda of understanding and all that, and nullifying them and notifying the federal government: look, this is inappropriate, coming in, taking money from the people of Idaho, consuming a bunch of it, and then dangling it back for obedience here in Idaho. It’s unconstitutional, and we’re not going to comply with these things.
No, you’re not going to bring these refugees in here. It’s inappropriate, it’s politically driven, and I don’t believe the state should be providing a living for these people. If they want to come in here, they go through the process, and if they need help and people are willing to help them privately, they can do that. Or, they can come here and produce, and be part of the culture, and be good neighbors, and become part of what Idaho is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.