For years I have been pleading for my friends across the aisle to pay attention to the disastrous direction of their party. To be fair, I have many issues with my party too. Biblically, we’re talking about the "moat and beam" analogy but there is a huge difference that must be clarified. Simply put, "seeds and fruit" is the difference linked closely to the rule of law.
The best example is the seed of socialism. It has been planted ad nauseam forever and yet has not ever produced the promised result. Now add the selective application of the rule of law where the "elite" can do whatever they want without fear of being held accountable and we have today’s political climate. Today’s Democratic leaders are interested solely in power and lining their pockets. Their list of grievances against the rule of law and our inspired Constitution is mind boggling.
This week a brave former Democrat jumped from a sinking ship. Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii stated “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party. It’s now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”
The greatest plug for Tulsi is that Hillary Clinton doesn’t like her and "hinted" that she was a Russian agent.
Be brave and vocal patriots like the courageous Tulsi Gabbard!
