Tuesday evening, Utah’s District 1 House Rep. Blake Moore is holding a tele-town conference, giving constituents the opportunity to call into an audio meeting to ask about the congressman’s policies.
The Republican representative was reelected to serve a second term in November, meaning he'll hold the office until January 2025.
Earlier this month, he was elected to a position on the Ways and Means Committee. His office distributed a press release about the assignment on Jan. 11.
“When I ran for Congress, I promised to be part of reversing our debt culture in Washington,” Moore said in the release. “Many of our nation’s debt drivers come under the Ways and Means Committee’s jurisdiction, and I am eager to get to work.”
Caroline Tucker, Moore’s communications director, told The Herald Journal that Moore is open to discussing anything constituents ask during the over-the-phone event, and is planning to talk about the national debt ceiling and inflation rates.
She expects thousands will participate in the event and added Moore’s office has seen efficient turnouts in holding tele-townhalls in the past.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. In order to join, individuals can dial 833-305-1678. Participants will have an opportunity to provide questions, which Moore will have access to. He can select the question, allow the caller to go live and discuss their inquiry.
“We’ve done 10 so far, and they have been very successful,” she said. “We really enjoy doing this.”
Moore’s voting record is available at www.govtrack.us, as are his voting records and the bills he’s introduced.
