blake moore (copy)

In this file photo from September, Rep. Blake Moore answers a question during a town hall meeting at USU.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Tuesday evening, Utah’s District 1 House Rep. Blake Moore is holding a tele-town conference, giving constituents the opportunity to call into an audio meeting to ask about the congressman’s policies.

The Republican representative was reelected to serve a second term in November, meaning he'll hold the office until January 2025.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.