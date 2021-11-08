Box Elder County municipal election results Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 2, 2021Unofficial resultsBRIGHAM CITY × Advertisement Registered voters 10,234Ballots cast 3,303Voter 47.49Turnout 32.27%MayorDennis J. Bott 2,726Write-ins 468City CouncilRyan Smith 1,989Matthew Jensen 1,960Thomas Peterson 1,890BEAR RIVER CITYRegistered voters 540Ballots Cast 232Voter Turnout 42.96%MayorMegan Armstrong 213City CouncilJoshua Dallin 210Riggin Holmgren 174Clinton Armstrong 68CORINNERegistered voters 398Ballots cast 189Voter Turnout 47.49%MayorShane Baton 151Patty Tillman 36City CouncilAnn Whitaker 119Curtis Hansen 101Wade Layton 81Danna Hutchison 57DEWEYVILLERegistered voters 260Ballots cast 116Voter Turnout 44.62%MayorLesley Kendrick 111Town CouncilNathan Spackman 92Leslie Wheatley 76Bunny Jo Barnett 46Kaysie Wilcox 14GARLANDRegistered voters 1,162Ballots cast 535Voter Turnout 46.04%MayorLinda Bourne 287Todd Miller 243City Council (4 years)Jeanette Atkinson 376Steven Peacock 264Kevin Stay 226City Council (2 years)Charles Bingham 203Elizabeth Potter 122Write-ins 160HONEYVILLERegistered voters 1,027Ballots cast 352Voter turnout 34.27%MayorBoyd Bingham 306City Council Story continues below video Bruce Nelson 273David Hougaard 199Kory Wilde 186MANTUARegistered voters 752Ballots cast 530Voter Turnout 70.48%MayorTerry Nelson 304Joseph Bach 222Town Council (4 years)Karen Nelson 295Jared Jeppsen 291Eric Ellis 202Blake Marsh 197Town Council (2 years)Justin Brown 258Pam Eaves 243PERRYRegistered Voters 3,213Ballots Cast 1,221Voter Turnout 38.00%MayorKevin Jeppsen 1,114City CouncilDave Walker 998Ashley Young 657Esther Montgomery 589PLYMOUTHRegistered Voters 219Ballots cast 117Voter Turnout 53.42%MayorWendi Barker 99Thomas Provins 16Town CouncilBurke Udy 99Jess Marshall 90Charles Wilson 25PORTAGERegistered Voters 163Ballots cast 115Voter Turnout 70.55%MayorMax Huggins 96Grant Smith 19Town CouncilTyson Nelson 96Lesley Smith 56TREMONTONRegistered voters 4,618Ballots cast 1,018Voter Turnout 22.04%MayorLyle Holmgren 889City Council (two seats)Bret Rohde 749Write-ins 710 (winner TBD)WILLARDRegistered Voters 1,246Ballots cast 740Voter Turnout 59.39%MayorTravis Mote 433Kenneth Braegger 304City CouncilRodney Mund 505Michael Braegger 424Jordan Hulsey 387 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mayor City Council Town Council Politics Lesley Kendrick Ballot Write-in Grant Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Updated municipal election results for Cache County State eyes northern Utah valley to store Bear River water Prop 1 fails to pass in Providence, blocking remainder of Vineyard mixed-density development Landmark retouch: Arborist will use climbing techniques to trim 'iconic' Logan tree Logan incumbents re-elected for mayor and Municipal Council