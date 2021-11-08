Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Nov. 2, 2021

Unofficial results

BRIGHAM CITY

Registered voters 10,234

Ballots cast 3,303

Voter 47.49

Turnout 32.27%

Mayor

Dennis J. Bott 2,726

Write-ins 468

City Council

Ryan Smith 1,989

Matthew Jensen 1,960

Thomas Peterson 1,890

BEAR RIVER CITY

Registered voters 540

Ballots Cast 232

Voter Turnout 42.96%

Mayor

Megan Armstrong 213

City Council

Joshua Dallin 210

Riggin Holmgren 174

Clinton Armstrong 68

CORINNE

Registered voters 398

Ballots cast 189

Voter Turnout 47.49%

Mayor

Shane Baton 151

Patty Tillman 36

City Council

Ann Whitaker 119

Curtis Hansen 101

Wade Layton 81

Danna Hutchison 57

DEWEYVILLE

Registered voters 260

Ballots cast 116

Voter Turnout 44.62%

Mayor

Lesley Kendrick 111

Town Council

Nathan Spackman 92

Leslie Wheatley 76

Bunny Jo Barnett 46

Kaysie Wilcox 14

GARLAND

Registered voters 1,162

Ballots cast 535

Voter Turnout 46.04%

Mayor

Linda Bourne 287

Todd Miller 243

City Council (4 years)

Jeanette Atkinson 376

Steven Peacock 264

Kevin Stay 226

City Council (2 years)

Charles Bingham 203

Elizabeth Potter 122

Write-ins 160

HONEYVILLE

Registered voters 1,027

Ballots cast 352

Voter turnout 34.27%

Mayor

Boyd Bingham 306

City Council

Bruce Nelson 273

David Hougaard 199

Kory Wilde 186

MANTUA

Registered voters 752

Ballots cast 530

Voter Turnout 70.48%

Mayor

Terry Nelson 304

Joseph Bach 222

Town Council (4 years)

Karen Nelson 295

Jared Jeppsen 291

Eric Ellis 202

Blake Marsh 197

Town Council (2 years)

Justin Brown 258

Pam Eaves 243

PERRY

Registered Voters 3,213

Ballots Cast 1,221

Voter Turnout 38.00%

Mayor

Kevin Jeppsen 1,114

City Council

Dave Walker 998

Ashley Young 657

Esther Montgomery 589

PLYMOUTH

Registered Voters 219

Ballots cast 117

Voter Turnout 53.42%

Mayor

Wendi Barker 99

Thomas Provins 16

Town Council

Burke Udy 99

Jess Marshall 90

Charles Wilson 25

PORTAGE

Registered Voters 163

Ballots cast 115

Voter Turnout 70.55%

Mayor

Max Huggins 96

Grant Smith 19

Town Council

Tyson Nelson 96

Lesley Smith 56

TREMONTON

Registered voters 4,618

Ballots cast 1,018

Voter Turnout 22.04%

Mayor

Lyle Holmgren 889

City Council (two seats)

Bret Rohde 749

Write-ins 710 (winner TBD)

WILLARD

Registered Voters 1,246

Ballots cast 740

Voter Turnout 59.39%

Mayor

Travis Mote 433

Kenneth Braegger 304

City Council

Rodney Mund 505

Michael Braegger 424

Jordan Hulsey 387

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you