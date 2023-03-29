The law firm of Olsen & Taggart sent a letter to Paris city officials Friday, outlining complaints against the city’s proposed water ordinances, and demanding that city stop immediately its efforts to pass and enforce them.
The letter opened by announcing the firm had been retained by business owners Clint Goodrich and Richard Spencer. Goodrich had earlier objected to the manner in which the ordinances were passed; Spencer had spoken at the city’s March 7 council meeting to voice opposition to various elements of the ordinances.
The city declined to comment regarding the letter on Friday.
The Olsen & Taggart letter states that the city failed to provide adequate notice or hearing for the ordinances, which the city’s legal notices state were accepted and passed on Oct. 18, 2022.
The letter next alleges that the fees are unlawful as they run afoul of Idaho code as well as case law. The attorneys cite language from Hill-Vu Mobile Home Park v. City of Pocatello (2017), in which the court held that water and sewer fees must be reasonably connected to the cost of providing those services. The letter states that the Paris city council has offered no such connection or purpose for its new fees.
Third, the attorneys’ letter states: “The fees are arbitrary and capricious because they are unequally applied.” It references as an example the city’s attempt to charge for multiple business and/or residential uses, where there is only one pipe extending to the building.
Fourth, the letter states that the imposition of criminal penalties retroactively is in violation of the “ex post facto” clause of the Idaho Constitution. The attorneys allege that the city has attempted to enforce collections for ordinances passed in violation of the Open Meeting Law, and further that one of the ordinances provides for criminal penalties for non-compliant citizens.
The letter next alleges that the city, in failing to provide requested information, is violating record-keeping laws and also requirements for quarterly fiscal reports.
Finally, the letter demands that the city cease and desist in its efforts to enforce or enact the ordinances.
Clint Goodrich, one of the affected business owners, said: “The Paris city council needs to come clean with residents and business owners of Paris. Open dialogue, transparency of city business, and fairness are desperately in order.”
The other business owner, Richard Spencer, said: “I simply want to know where our money is going and that it is being utilized effectively to serve the interests of the residents. I also don’t want our beautiful Idaho to become California through excessive fees and fines.”
The hearing for the ordinances is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the county courthouse.
