voting canvas

Lizzie Jensen, left, and William Crist work during the citizens’ audit on Monday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Cache County Clerk’s office held its citizens’ audit Tuesday at 12 p.m. as part of the approval process for the county’s 2022 general election results.

The audit gave curious valley residents an opportunity to see further into how ballots are processed and counted.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.