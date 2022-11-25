The Cache County Clerk’s office held its citizens’ audit Tuesday at 12 p.m. as part of the approval process for the county’s 2022 general election results.
The audit gave curious valley residents an opportunity to see further into how ballots are processed and counted.
William Crist, the county’s election coordinator, explained what the audit entailed and what keeps him busy between elections.
“I’m getting ready for the election when there’s not an election going,” he said. “In between elections, we’re going through all of our voter registration records, updating those.”
At the audit, Crist discussed the election processes with those who had gathered. He explained how the election staff works to verify questionable signatures and ensure ballots are properly handled in accordance with state law.
“For our audit today,” Crist said, “I sent all of our information — ballots we’ve scanned and signatures that we reviewed — to the state 15 minutes before 12. They sent me back data saying here are your random selections of ballots you need to audit to re-review.”
In view of the public, Crist worked through a few stacks of ballots to verify the vote records were recorded properly and the signature processes were carried out appropriately.
“A citizens’ audit is important because it wraps up the entire election,” County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “What you do is you actually compare the physical ballot with the picture — the scanned picture of the ballot that our system takes — and then you see how it was tabulated. So you take all of those three data points, compare them against each other, and then you can make sure that the election was done with integrity.”
Bradfield said this year’s citizens’ audit was better attended by a “record amount of people.”
“I think all of them walked away with an increased understanding of the election as well as an increased belief that everything was done right,” he said.
Over the past several months — including during Tuesday’s audit — Bradfield has received questions from community members questioning the integrity of how the election process is run.
“We have done so much outreach over the last two years to make sure that people feel comfortable with the elections and the processes that I’m not sure what else we could do, but we’ll do anything to make sure that people feel comfortable with it,” he said. “It’s always rewarding when you take somebody who says that the election is fraudulent or they believe that there’s issues and they walk away saying, ‘Okay, I’m good. This process is a-okay in my mind.’”
While he did say it was “tough to work with people who are election deniers,” Bradfield said working with the individuals and having them help with the election has been instrumental to show them the election was carried out correctly.
Jill Lee has helped with the county elections process for two years.
“I wanted to come originally to see how they could accurately get mail-in ballots and keep them secure,” she said. “There are so many procedures that you have to go through, and you have to do it meticulously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.