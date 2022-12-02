Cache County Council Member Karl Ward rejoiced Thursday afternoon after he and his peers voted to pass the 2023 budget for the county during a special council meeting.
“Who wants to go out and let the white smoke up?” he asked.
Thursday’s meeting took place so the council could pass the budget in time for County Executive David Zook to veto items as he sees fit and for the council to be able to override those vetoes as they deem appropriate.
The budget passed 6-1, with Council Member David Erickson as the lone opposition.
“There’s just something that doesn’t feel right,” he said before the vote. “I want to say a lot more than what I will, so I’ll shut up right now and share it next week maybe.”
The budget approval decision was made after the council expressed dissatisfaction over this year’s budgetary process.
Executive David Zook first presented a budget draft to the council in August. The preliminary document put county funds in a deficit amounting over $2 million — an issue council members publicly discussed concern over.
Then, on Oct. 25, Zook presented another budget during the first minutes of a regular council meeting. He said this proposal not only relieved any debt concerns, but also paid off about $10 million in standing county debt.
Council members, however, were frustrated with the new budget. They said it was presented later than usual and expressed concern that they were unfamiliar with its contents.
Two days later they held a press conference to publicly voice their concerns with the budgetary process.
“Actions by the county executive have created tremendous disfunction in county government,” Council Chair Barbara Tidwell read from a prepared statement. “The information needed to develop a sound and responsible budget has been lacking. Even today, the council doesn’t have the detail needed to perform their budget duties in an effective matter.”
Zook deemed the meeting a “political stunt” and thought it was meant to influence November’s General Election.
“They refer to it as an ‘emergency meeting,’” he told The Herald Journal at the time. “Since when is a balanced budget an emergency?”
Since the proposal, the budget has been discussed in several regular council meetings, where council members have voiced concerns about the budget paying off low interest debt, the process in which county vehicles are purchased, the amount of funding going towards certain departments, and cuts made to municipal services.
