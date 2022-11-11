During their meeting Tuesday, the Cache County Council considered an ordinance that would allow them a larger say in the dismissal of department heads.
The ordinance would amend “the organic act for the government of Cache County and Cache County code to clarify the council’s consent authority to appoint, suspend, and remove directors of county departments.”
The organic act — as Council Member Gina Worthen explained in the meeting — is “the founding document that lets us change to an optional form of government.”
It’s this legislation that allows Cache County to operate with an executive and council rather than the usual commission-based form of county government in Utah, Worthen said. She explained the proposed ordinance was rooted in policy questions, and referenced a particular section of code.
“Except where otherwise provided in this title or by the county council, the county executive shall appoint all officers and heads of departments upon the advice and consent of the county council,” the act reads.
“The key factor in there is where it says, ‘or by the county council,’” Worthen said. “I believe that that gives the County Council the power to change that.”
She said she believed Utah Code 17-53-302(6) further proved her point.
“Except as otherwise vested in the county legislative body by state law or by the optional plan of county government, and subject to Section 17-53-317, appoint, suspend, and remove the directors of all county departments and all appointive officers of boards and commissions,” the code states.
Worthen explained that portion of code was enacted in 2000, only a year before the state passed legislation that gave legislative bodies more say over commissions and boards.
“To me, that’s a consistent thing,” Worthen said. “The state legislature was recognizing the ability of the county council to have the suspension and removal be with and upon the consent of the council.”
She said she brought it up in Tuesday’s meeting as she was hoping it would be a “neutral day.” At the time of the conversation, it was still unclear whether incumbent David Zook or write-in opponent Marc Ensign would serve the next term as County Executive.
“If the county council has to give its permission for department heads to be suspended or removed,” Worthen explained, “that’s going to strengthen the ability of those department heads to do their jobs and to have accountability to a wider group and to the public, really, because we represent the public.”
Dane Murray, who’s serving as the interim Cache County Attorney, compared amending the organic act to “amending the county’s constitution.”
“I want to make sure we give you all the information we can so you make an informed decision,” he said.
Council Member Nolan Gunnell offered his support for the amendment, saying it would have helped when choosing county department heads in the past.
He also said he believed the council should have more say in commissions and boards.
Council members Barbara Tidwell, Karl Ward and Paul Borup agreed as well.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for the council to have to give advice and consent on appointment and yet not have to give advice and consent on dismissal,” Borup said. “That just seems to cross purposes.”
Worthen said she would discuss the ordinance with the county attorney and planned to revisit the conversation during the next council meeting.
Dirk Anderson — the chief deputy to Executive David Zook — mentioned his department has “major concerns” with the ordinance but did not share any of them in the public meeting.
“We don’t need to talk about them now, we can share them with the council members as we go, or at the next meeting, or individually — personally,” he said. “Whatever you’d prefer.”
