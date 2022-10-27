The Cache County Council held a noon press conference Thursday to discuss their concerns with County Executive David Zook's process of submitting a tentative budget for 2023.
The meeting — announced Thursday morning just hours before it was held — was attended by the press, every council member, Zook and county staff who helped in the budgetary process.
After welcoming attendees, Council Chair Barbara Tidwell read a prepared statement.
“Actions by the county executive have created tremendous disfunction in county government and negatively impacted the citizens of the county,” Tidwell read. “During the council meeting earlier this week, Cache County Executive David Zook presented a dramatically different budget than the draft the council had been working with since early September.”
The statement went on to say Zook has “canceled or refused to schedule budget committee meetings since early this year and has been absent for a majority of council meetings.”
Though Zook regularly attended most council meetings at the beginning of the year, his presence became irregular after several exchanges with council members became confrontational during the proceedings. Zook said he was advised not to attend by other county elected officials.
“This hasn’t happened in the county’s history. Throughout the year, council members have expressed dismay that the historically collegial relationship they’ve enjoyed with department heads has been severely curtailed,” Tidwell read. “As a result, the information needed to develop a sound and responsible budget has been lacking. Even today, the council doesn’t have the detail needed to perform their budget duties in an effective manner.”
When asked if the timing of the press conference was correlated with current election between Zook and write-in competitor Marc Ensign, Council Member Paul Borup responded this way:
“This timing was not something that the council did,” Borup said. “It was brought to our doorstep Tuesday evening. ... It was after our council meeting on Tuesday started that we received this updated email and then a press release was issued by the executive.”
Regarding next steps for budgetary process, Council Member Gordon Zilles said the council “tentatively set a budget meeting for next Tuesday at 5 o’clock.”
“The council will do their job,” he said. “There’s no question about it — we’ll do the very best we can with the information we got, but the information we got is very, very, very limited in detail.”
After the meeting, The Herald Journal asked Zook about the council’s concerns. In the past, council members Borup, David Erickson and Gina Worthen have been the most vocal in council disagreements with Zook. Thursday’s conference appeared to show the council unified.
“It’s unfortunate that some council members have been feeding negativity and misinformation to the rest of the council,” Zook said. “What’s even more unfortunate than that is that those other council members have been listening to it while at the same time refusing to talk to me.”
According to Borup, the meeting was not called by him, Worthen, or Erickson.
Zook said he has reached out to the council and invited them to talk with him about any budgetary concerns they have.
“They have not taken us up on our offers to meet with us,” Zook said. “I’ve texted them, and none of them have agreed to meet with me. We are happy to answer any questions they have.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Erickson said he preferred to speak about the budget in a public forum where county residents could witness the conversation.
Borup — who said Zook only reached out to certain council members to invite them to discuss their concerns — expressed his agreement with the sentiment.
“All of this should be done in public with full transparency,” he said.
Zook said the desire to have the discussions in a public forum is intended humiliate him and his office.
“This is — I think — the smoking gun that tells you that this is politically motivated,” Zook said. “If, in fact, people had questions about what was in the budget, they would come to us and ask us those questions, rather than waiting for public meetings to expose them in an attempt to embarrass or accuse staff and elected officials.”
According to Zook, council members had access to budgetary documents through Giselle — the county’s accounting software that council members pushed to gain access to earlier this year. According to Borup, however, the council didn’t see the budget until it was sent to them during Tuesday’s meeting.
Zook also said it was clear the draft he submitted in September was not the final tentative budget.
“It said draft on every page, they knew that it was a draft and that we were working on the final budget,” Zook said. “We accelerated the budget completion process to get it to them sooner.”
Tuesday’s council meeting had included a conversation about the deficit in the budget that the council received in September.
“The timing of today’s political stunt is clearly directed at affecting the outcome of the election. The council called an illegal meeting today. They refer to it as an ‘emergency meeting,’” Zook said. “Since when is a balanced budget an emergency? The real concern and the real emergency in their eyes is that I’m winning this election.”
During the press conference, Borup said the situation was "unprecedented."
“And it’s heartbreaking for the council,” Borup said.
Talking with The Herald Journal, Zook made an offer to county staff, elected officials, and county citizens.
“Anyone is welcome to call me,” he said. “My cell phone number is published. I will talk to anyone, anytime about the budget.”
Zook said he plans to attend Tuesday’s budget meeting.
