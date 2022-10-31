Cache County Executive David Zook sent out a press release Friday evening with his reaction to the council’s Thursday press conference in which they unanimously expressed their disapproval of the executive’s process in providing the 2023 tentative budget.
“Our staff and I can do more to help the council to understand the county’s financial state, the budget and the budget process,” Zook said. “This is something I am committed to doing.”
He mentioned he has noticed “weaknesses” in council members’ understandings of the budgetary process and said he had held meetings with incoming council members to help address the issue.
“Unfortunately, after the first training was held, a few council members worked hard to shut down those trainings,” Zook said. “That’s unfortunate because it is clear that additional training is needed in order to improve understanding of the budget, the budget process and the council’s role.”
He also said he believes “some on the council have made their own interpretations of the budget process that suit their political motives.”
The trainings in question were addressed by council members during their Sept. 27 meeting.
During that meeting, Council Member David Erickson said he wasn’t sure “what that was all about.”
He mentioned that those invited to the trainings had not yet been officially elected, and said he thought it would be better to wait.
“That training should happen through the county council and UAC — Utah Association of Counties.” Erickson said.
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said she had gone to the training that had taken place, and the meeting was centered around budgetary information.
Erickson said he believed it would be better for the trainings to take place in workshops with all council members present. Council members Karl Ward and Paul Borup agreed.
“This pulling aside people,” Erickson said, “it can be looked at as pandering and, you know, it’s not good.”
Tidwell listened to the council, and it was decided the training would involve the entire council and be stopped until the beginning of next year.
Zook said he tried to hold other trainings in workshops with the full council, but those were cancelled as well.
“The most recent of those trainings was scheduled for this Tuesday’s Council workshop but was removed from the agenda at the last minute after Council Chair Barbara Tidwell was pressured by Councilmembers Erickson and Gina Worthen to remove it,” Zook said. “That’s unfortunate because it is clear that additional training is needed in order to improve understanding of the budget, the budget process and the council’s role.”
The release goes on to say the executive’s office takes their duties seriously and county finances are in a good condition.
“We worked very hard to propose a budget that includes no tax increase, is balanced, and pays off debt. That was no small chore,” Zook said in the release. “I commend our finance staff for their hard work, diligence and professionalism.”
He also provided a list of improvements that helped make the 2023 budgetary process “the most open and transparent of any process the county has undertaken.”
The list includes giving the council immediate access to information received from departments, asking department heads for more detailed information, meeting with department heads to verify information, granting the council access to accounting information, giving a first draft in September, and giving the council the budget a week before legally required.
Zook also said in the press release his office incorporated council feedback into the final budget presented and the council’s frustration with the process “could be alleviated by reaching out to me or staff about questions, rather than saving questions for public meetings when they can create distrust, contention and public accusations.”
Earlier this year, he said he proposed a mediator to help improve relations but “those who covet contention quashed that plan.” He specifically named Erickson, Borup and Worthen as members who “have made it clear that they feel a deep and abiding hatred” toward the executive.
“They have worked to thwart efforts to build goodwill,” Zook’s statement says. “They have shown that they will not miss an opportunity to disparage me.”
In response to the council calling Zook’s budget submission a cause of dysfunction, the executive said one of the reasons he ran for executive was to make county processes more professional.
“That would require people to actually talk to me,” Zook’s statement says. “It would require those on the council who revel in contention to stop stirring up the hearts and minds of their colleagues against me.”
In response to the council saying their “historically collegial” relationships with department heads have been damaged, Zook said his department heads have been “dismayed and disappointed by the behavior of some council members.”
The press release continues to list the frustrations mentioned by the council during their Thursday press conference while offering counters to each of them.
“The council and I both have room for improvement in our communication with each other. The weaknesses in our communications have hampered the relationship between our respective branches of government. I have worked and will continue to work to improve the communications between us,” Zook said. “I look forward to working with all of our elected officials to serve our Cache County residents.”
Marc Ensign, Zook’s write-in competitor in the upcoming election, also provided his take on the situation.
“Although I was pleased to hear the County Executive announce a balanced budget for 2023, I questioned why it was withheld from the Council until after the announcement was made, excluding it from any advance scrutiny,” he said in a written statement sent to The Herald Journal. “This type of manipulation is the very reason I entered the County Executive race as a write-in candidate.”
Erickson, Borup and Worthen also gave responses to the release’s statements about them.
“If he’s accusing me of hating him, I will flat-out say one thing: I do not hate anyone,” Erickson said. “I am elected to protect the county’s funds, interests, policies, and patrons. ... I have to stand firm for honesty, truth, transparency, and protect the county’s patrons, their money and everything. We just can’t play these games.”
Borup responded this way:
“I don’t believe that any of my public statements have ever been contradicted by any of the evidence, and I have never made this personal,” Borup said. “Other than that, I don’t have anything further to say about those kind of accusations.”
Worthen specified the disagreements do not spur from differences in personality.
“I do not view this as personal. This is a matter of maintaining the set boundaries between executive and legislative responsibilities,” Worthen said in a written statement. “There are rules for how a governing body and an executive function. I am willing to collaborate as that process is followed.”
