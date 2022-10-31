Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Cache County Executive David Zook sent out a press release Friday evening with his reaction to the council’s Thursday press conference in which they unanimously expressed their disapproval of the executive’s process in providing the 2023 tentative budget.

“Our staff and I can do more to help the council to understand the county’s financial state, the budget and the budget process,” Zook said. “This is something I am committed to doing.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.