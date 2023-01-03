Cache County officials elected in November were sworn into their positions by Logan Circuit Court Judge Lee Edwards at noon on Tuesday.
The six individuals were Council Members Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander; Executive David Zook; Sheriff Chad Jensen and Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield.
They took their pledges simultaneously after Edwards encouraged them to study Utah's constitution, which they pledged to “support, obey and defend” in conjunction with the United States Constitution.
“On behalf of the council, we welcome the new council members and the other members of the county that have been elected,” said Council Chair Barbara Tidwell. “We’re grateful to have you here.
The six elected officials were given an opportunity to give a statement.
Each of them did so, thanking supporters and expressing their excitement for the work ahead of them.
“This is an honor to be here today. I’m very privileged and I feel blessed to be here and grateful for this opportunity,” Beus said. “I don’t have much more to say than let’s just get to work.”
