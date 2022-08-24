Support Local Journalism

On Tuesday, during their regular meeting, the Cache County Council voted to send out voter information on the RAPZ tax renewal and open-space bond in one mailout rather than sending multiple voter information notices to each voter.

Both the RAPZ tax renewal and open-space bond will appear on November’s ballot.

