“Can I just express my frustration?” County Council Member Gina Worthen said during the council’s meeting Tuesday night. “It’s just really hard to get a budget this late.”
Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said she had yet to see the new budget. Her fellow council members said they had just received earlier in the day — after the meeting had already begun.
In September, the county’s executive office shared a draft of the county’s 2023 budget with the council. Since then, several council members have expressed concern with a $2.4 million deficit they saw within the draft. Worthen had pushed for a discussion to be added to Tuesday’s agenda so the council could discuss the financial shortcoming, only to receive a budget that no longer contained such figures in the first few minutes of the meeting.
“I just sent you an email with the final submission of the Cache County 2023 Budget,” Executive David Zook said during his report. “The budget that has been proposed is a balanced budget — it proposes no tax increases and also proposes that we pay off a significant amount of debt.”
He asked council members to review the budget and ask him any questions that arose, and said the presented budget contained “minor changes” from information the council had access to since August.
“I’m really confused. We were given a budget on Sept. 13, and we were working at that and studying that budget,” Worthen said. “Why are we now getting another budget after one’s already been submitted to the council, and what changes are in there and what did you do to make up a $2.4 million shortfall?”
Zook answered that previous budget documents were drafts.
When the topic reemerged late in the meeting, Zook had left the room.
“In my six years on the council, this is the worst budget year I’ve ever seen as far as process,” Council Member Karl Ward said.
Several other members agreed with him.
“Once a budget is presented to us, it becomes the council’s budget,” Council Member David Erickson said. “Talk about confusion to not only a county council, but confusion also to the constituents of Cache County.”
The council directed their concerns to Finance Director Cameron Jensen.
“Part of the frustration I understand that’s being said is receiving one and then it changes. That process is not new to the council. That’s happened each year,” Jensen said.
He explained new things were being implemented as the council sought to have more involvement in the creation of the budget. He said the earlier documents were “clearly marked draft for the purpose of signaling that there would potentially be further changes made.”
Worthen said the budget draft was a tentative budget.
“Even though it’s labeled draft, he gave us a tentative budget,” Worthen said.
“Would you prefer that he didn’t give you a budget?” Jensen asked.
“I would prefer that he gave it to us on the timeline that he put,” Worthen said. “It’s not fair, Cameron, that you’re here taking the brunt of it. ... He needs to be here and be accountable for this.”
Though Worthen acknowledged state code allows the executive until Nov. 1 to provide the budget to council members, she said they needed it earlier to properly do their job.
After Erickson asked if the issue had been discussed in budget meetings, Tidwell — who is a member of the committee — said the meetings had been cancelled.
After discussing some of the changes made between the budget presented in September and the one sent Tuesday, the council began to move on to their next agenda item when Chief Deputy Dirk Anderson stood up to address the issue.
“I take my job very personally, and this budget discussion has been interesting for me to hear,” Anderson said. “We will always follow and meet all statutory requirements and deadlines and work all that we can to include you.”
He indicated the executive’s office shared information with the council in September as required by state statute.
“Statute’s very clear that it’s the executive’s job to get to the council the proposed tentative budget by Nov. 1,” Anderson said. “We’ve worked hard to get that to you a week early.”
Worthen said the council had been told they would have the budget by July 29.
“This ‘I’m meeting statutory deadline’ is hiding behind things,’” Worthen said. “You are not with the spirit of the law, which is giving the council enough time to do our job.”
When Anderson said he wasn’t sure what they could do differently, Worthen gave a suggestion.
“How about say, ‘I’m sorry,’” she said.
“I’m sorry for meeting all of the statutory deadlines and working very hard to answer all of your questions,” Anderson said. “I’m really honestly, sincerely confused.”
Council Member Nolan Gunnell asked why budget committee meetings had been cancelled.
“Lack of agenda items,” Anderson said. “I don’t know.”
Later, when contacted by The Herald Journal, Zook — who himself is a member of the committee — indicated those meetings are up to a member of his staff who he said “needs feedback.”
He also said the tentative budget shared during the council meeting wasn’t finalized until Tuesday afternoon.
“Normally the way this should work is the executive branch prepares the budget and gives the complete and balanced budget to the legislative branch,” Zook said. “The council wanted to be involved in the sausage making this time, and so they saw many different documents, requests, versions along the way before it was done.”
He indicated he took feedback from department heads and the council into consideration when composing Tuesday’s tentative budget and said last year his office “presented the first draft of the budget on the same exact meeting.”
Jensen said though the budgetary process was different this year, timing from previous years hasn’t set a definite precedent.
“There’s not a normal standard,” he said.
Though turning in the tentative budget this late would make it difficult for the council to meet deadlines imposed for raising taxes, Jensen said this wasn’t a concern as both the executive and council had expressed their desire not to do so.
According to Worthen — who has been on the council for over five years — the process was still executed inappropriately. The latest she remembers receiving a tentative budget before this year is early September.
“It takes a lot of time to diligently digest a budget,” she told The Herald Journal after the meeting. “This is the public’s business. This is their tax dollars. They need to have the opportunity to know where their money is being spent.”
According to a press release from the executive’s office, the proposed tentative budget is balanced and will pay off $11.5 million in county debt.
