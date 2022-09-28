The Cache County Council held a public hearing on Tuesday to receive public input on the open-space preservation bond headed for the ballot in November.
Though the council had already voted to place the bond in the hands of voters this year, several local and state officials, as well as other valley residents, took to the podium to express their support for the bond while thanking the council for allowing voters to decide its future.
Jack Draxler — former mayor of North Logan, former state congressman and current co-chair of the Open Space Advocacy Committee — reiterated the committee is nonpartisan and has not endorsed any candidates in the coming election. He also showed a mail-out form the committee is planning to send to each voter and clarified it will be paid for by the committee, not the county.
After Draxler, Providence resident Andrew Speth spoke in disfavor of the bond. He mentioned how travelers see signs of development entering the valley no matter which way they come from, and they don’t seem to be bothered.
He said he was concerned he would be paying taxes to preserve open space, but would not have a say in what space would be preserved.
“Our property taxes keep going up out of the ceiling,” he said. “Us retired people don’t have money to throw away, and yet you’re trying to tax us out of our houses.”
He was followed by a slew of people who spoke for the bond.
The group included Utah District 5 Representative Casey Snider, Utah District 4 Representative Dan Johnson, Logan Mayor Holly Daines, County Executive Candidate Marc Ensign, Logan City Council Member Tom Jensen, Former Utah District 4 Representative Ed Redd, President of Cache County Farm Bureau Chris Chambers, former USU Extension Community Development Specialist and OSAC committee member Steve Daniels, and current candidate to represent Utah District 3 and water scientist Patrick Belmont.
Chambers spoke of his sons’ desires to farm, and his concern they may not be able to locally due to the disappearance of agricultural land.
“The Farm Bureau’s in support of this bill,” Chambers said, explaining he rents a lot of property because he cannot afford to buy land to farm at development prices. “If something’s not done, I’m going to lose that too and it’s going to force me out of business. … I’m not afraid to compete against everybody in the world, but I can’t compete against development. I just can’t.”
Snider addressed the council in a John Deere baseball cap and cowboy boots. He spoke in support of the bond, saying agriculture has taken a lower priority than other developmental endeavors.
“Think of what we do for low-income housing, think of what we do for commercial incentives to bring companies into this valley, which is a wonderful thing, I don’t dispute it,” Snider said, “but in all those circumstances, agriculture is not treated the same way.”
Belmont said he is concerned with the disappearance of trails and other agricultural land.
“There are lots of good reasons to support it, but really to me it comes down to a quality-of-life issue,” Belmont said. “I’d like to see us at least start this mechanism as a way to protect some of that open space.”
Belmont did address the need to answer certain questions about the initiative, such as who will determine where the bond money is spent.
Johnson, Belmont’s competitor, also spoke in support of the bond. He fondly recalled driving a combine from Texas to Canada’s border in 1966 and reminded the meeting of a famous song that “talks about amber waves of grain.”
“Out in Western Kansas, where the grass, or the grain grows and it’s as flat as a table, you get 10, 15 miles out of town and you can still see the silos,” Johnson said. “When they talk about amber waves of grain, I know exactly what they’re talking about. It’s that agricultural land in the wind blowing that wheat. So maybe here in Utah, it’ll be green waves of alfalfa. But we’ve got to do that.”
Ensign said he believes the initiative is a good beginning to preserving agricultural lifestyles and heritage, though he specified it is only a beginning.
“What I like about this is by turning it over to the voters, it tunes people in, and it gives them an opportunity to become part of the decision and part of the solution,” Ensign said. “I think that’s brilliant. I want to commend the council and I want just to publicly state that I am very much in support of this proposition.”
Some of the concerns mentioned earlier in the meeting by Belmont were also addressed by Redd in his comments.
“It seems to me like you could never make this work if you were paying landowners or farmers the development price for the land,” Redd said. “I’m in support of the concept, but I really would like to know how people are going to value the land as agricultural land versus commercial development because it’s a huge difference.”
After “a quick math problem,” Council Member Paul Borup expressed concern regarding how effective the preservation bond would actually be.
“This is going to be gargantuanly expensive endeavor if you’re even going to notice it happened,” Borup said. “Let’s just acknowledge that reality without saying, ‘I’m going to drive around Sardine Canyon and see beautiful green fields,’ because that’s not what this is going to do. It will preserve some, but you won’t even notice it got preserved.”
Council Member Gina Worthen said the uncertain aspects of the bond are why she voted to keep it off November’s ballot.
Addressing the questions raised by Redd, Daniels said the website cacheopenspace.org contains several example ordinances used by others who have embarked in a similar endeavor to that of the open-space committee.
“There are tremendous models that we can use. We didn’t want to get too far ahead of our headlights and say, ‘this is the ordinance you should draft,’ because there will be new members on the council come this election,” Daniels said. “It seemed like it preempted their prerogative as members of the council.”
He also specified that the committee doesn’t aim to protect all of Cache County’s agricultural land — an endeavor he said would be antigrowth — but rather to identify and preserve “the jewels in the valley.”
Despite their disagreements, Daniels praised the council for their criticism and concern over unanswered questions.
“I really admire your diligence in working through this, in not willing to just sign on to a pipe dream,” Daniels said. “Gina’s attentiveness to wanting to know the details is really commendable. You are good stewards of the public trust.”
Voters will have an opportunity to support the open space bond come November. If passed, the proposal will cost around $2.24 for a median household per month, according to the initiative’s website.
