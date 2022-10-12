The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is holding an open house of the new ballot processing center Friday from 4-7 p.m.
The center is located at 2785 Airport Road in Logan.
Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said he hopes to show valley residents that Cache County has “among the most secure elections in the entire country.”
“Our office is looking to showcase all of the security features that we’ve added since 2020 to help put peoples’ minds at ease about this election and all future elections,” Bradfield said. “We’ll take people on a tour from A to Z.”
The tour will show people through the entire process of what happens to ballots when they arrive at the center.
Bradfield also said there will be snacks.
“We’ll be providing pizza for that night,” he said. “If you only have ten minutes, come and grab a piece of pizza. Grab a drink … ask us any of your questions and just take a look.”
The county granted Bradfield’s office use of the building as a ballot center earlier this year. Upon beginning to prepare it for the function, Bradfield and his staff found the structure was infested with snakes.
Since then, over $34,000 have gone towards improving and repairing the building.
The funds — which were reimbursed by the state — went towards better security, making the building safer, providing desks and vaults as well as several other things to ensure a well-run election.
As with other counties all over the state, Cache County has received information requests from individuals skeptical over election integrity after a national movement started to question the results of the 2020 election.
During a special election and Cache County Republicans’ meeting late last month, Bradfield made his position on the speculation clear after an attendee voiced his concern over election integrity.
“I want to put one thing out there,” Bradfield said at the meeting. “We (the Republican Party) will continue to lose if we do not look to the future.”
He spoke to the security of the election and condemned speculation of election fraud as “too easy of a scapegoat.”
Friday’s open house will grant those still worried about election security a front-row seat to how the process will be executed.
