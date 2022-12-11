There’s some continued grumbling about the lack of election results from November, so, a day late and a dollar short, here are the winners:
US Senate: Mike Crapo (R)
US House, District 2: Mike Simpson (R)
Governor: Brad Little (R)
Lt. Governor: Scott Bedke (R)
State Controller: Brandon Woolf (R)
State Treasurer: Julie Ellsworth (R)
Attorney General: Raul Labrador (R)
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Debbie Critchfield (R)
District 35 State Senator: Mark Harris (R)
District 35 State Rep A: Kevin Andrus (R)
District 35 State Rep B: Josh Wheeler (R)
County Commission Dist. 2: Rex Payne (R)
County Commission Dist. 3: Wynn Olsen (R)
Clerk of District Court: Amy Bishop (R)
County Treasurer: Tricia Poulsen (R)
County Assessor: Jannelle Sparks Jensen (R)
County Coroner: Chad Walker (R)
Magistrate: R. Todd Garbett
