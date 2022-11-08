Ensign/Zook

Cache County executive candidates Marc Ensign and David Zook.

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The race for Cache County Executive/Surveyor has leaned in favor of incumbent David Zook according to election results posted on the county's website Tuesday evening.

Per the website's figures, Zook received 56.6% of the 24,271 processed votes. Write-in candidate Marc Ensign received at least 29.3%, though another 13.4% were write-ins that could count in his favor pending inspection by election officials.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.