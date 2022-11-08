The race for Cache County Executive/Surveyor has leaned in favor of incumbent David Zook according to election results posted on the county's website Tuesday evening.
Per the website's figures, Zook received 56.6% of the 24,271 processed votes. Write-in candidate Marc Ensign received at least 29.3%, though another 13.4% were write-ins that could count in his favor pending inspection by election officials.
As ballots are processed in the next few days, this could change. The website also shows that less than 42% of registered voters' ballots have been returned. In the 2018 midterm elections, the voter turnout on the final result was 74.5%.
Cache election officials estimate they will receive about 7,500 more ballots.
Ensign has said he had not planned on running for office and did not file his candidacy by the March 4 deadline. He instead declared his campaign on the last day of August as a write-in candidate.
“Since the initial filing deadline earlier this year,” Ensign told The Herald Journal at the time, “multiple concerns have emerged regarding the relationship between the county executive and the county council and county offices.”
According to his campaign website, he was endorsed by Cache County council members Gina Worthen, Paul Borup, David Erickson, Karl Ward and Barbara Tidwell as well as several former and current community leaders.
Ensign initially ran for the position against Zook and Erickson in the special election following the departure of former-Executive Craig Buttars for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Zook won by a slim margin and was elected to serve the remainder of Buttars' term.
During his time in office, Zook's relationship with the council has grown turbulent. And while Ensign said he entered the race to better the relationship between the branches of government, Zook maintained his challenger had given credence to unfair critiques.
In January, the executive will work with new council members as Borup, Worthen and Gordon Zilles will no longer be part of the council. Mark Hurd, Kathryn Beus and Sandi Goodlander — all of whom are running unopposed — are slated to join the legislative body.
"We must work together to make positive contributions in our county. I welcome all efforts to join me in this important cause as well as the many other needs we need to focus on as a team," Zook stated in an Oct. 28 press release. "I look forward to working with all of our elected officials to serve our Cache County residents."
