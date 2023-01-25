a

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Recently we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday. Interesting how a birthday can be switched to accommodate a three-day week-end since the real day is January 19. No different than our two presidents who now celebrate their day together. You remember Lincoln and Washington?

I was reflecting on some other history related to Martin Luther King, Jr. There have been a lot of people in history, both men and women, who have brought changes to our culture. For me, four people come to mind. I will begin with Frederick Douglas.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.