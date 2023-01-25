...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Recently we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday. Interesting how a birthday can be switched to accommodate a three-day week-end since the real day is January 19. No different than our two presidents who now celebrate their day together. You remember Lincoln and Washington?
I was reflecting on some other history related to Martin Luther King, Jr. There have been a lot of people in history, both men and women, who have brought changes to our culture. For me, four people come to mind. I will begin with Frederick Douglas.
Frederick Douglas was born a slave in Maryland in 1817. He had a black mother and a white father. At age six he was moved to another place in Maryland and his master’s wife taught him the ABCs. From then on he learn to read and write by using the Bible as his teacher.
At 16, he escaped from Maryland and fled to New York, a free state. During the rest of his lifetime he spoke against slavery and surprised people with his knowledge of the spoken word and let them know slaves had brains! He wrote three autobiographies, met with President Lincoln, and advocated for equality and human rights for all.
Another person who fought for these same values was William Wilberforce. He was born in England in 1759. Son of a white British family. At a young age he was appalled at the legality of slavery and the influence it had on British trading activities. He was a Christian and believed in the equality of every human life. He worked in the British Parliament to eventually abolish the slave trade.
One early effort was the Slave Trade Act of 1807. Henceforth no British ship would carry slaves. The total abolition of slavery in the British Empire came in 1833, when Wilberforce was on his death bed.
The next man I want to mention is John Newton. Born in 1725 to a British Sea Captain, John led a remarkable life as a white male. In and out of trouble a lot, he yet found himself a sea captain for British slave ships. He had met Wilberforce, and he too was concerned over the nature of his cargo. After a time he had a life-changing experience and accepted Jesus as his Savior. After this he could no longer be a slave trader.
Newton left that life and began preaching in England. You may remember him for a famous hymn we still sing: “Amazing Grace.” Think of the words in this hymn and visualize the grace he felt.
Last but not least is Martin Luther King, Jr. One could write a book on him. Did you know he was the youngest, age 39, to receive the Nobel Peace Prize? He influenced three legislative acts, Civil Rights Act 1964: Voting Right Act 1965 and Fair Housing Act 1968. In his famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” delivered at the Lincoln Memorial, he said, “This nation will rise up and live its true meaning of its creed, that we hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal.”
All four of these men, two black and white, had the same dream. Equality for all human beings.
Equity means fairness, but Equality means equal treatment under the law. There is a big difference. I choose equality, which can lead to excellence. With that in mind, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
