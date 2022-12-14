It does sound sort of crazy. We have snow on the ground, temperatures are nearing zero, and Bear Lake is ready to ice over. So why do I say celebrate Fourth of July in December?
Here goes my reasoning: my two favorite holidays are Fourth of July and Christmas. They have a lot in common. Both represent epic events in history that changed the course of our country and the lives of people all over the world. Now how is that?
Let’s explore the Fourth of July. What do you think of when that holiday is mentioned? Does it mean picnics, barbecues, camping, boating and fireworks? Maybe even our American flag. Let’s go back in time to July 4, 1776. The thirteen colonies had assembled and united to cut ties with Great Britain. Fifty-six men signed the Declaration Of Independence: men such as Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, Thomas Paine and John Adams. They all had put their lives on the line to stand against Britain and its king. The thirst for “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” exceeded their own personal concerns.
The American experiment in government was in some ways the first of its kind. It has lasted almost 250 years, and in that time represented liberty and opportunity to the rest of the world. So how does the Fourth relate to Christmas?
Christmas is much older and finds its origins more than 2000 years ago. In fact, the calendar we use today still recognizes the magnitude of this event. Prior to Jesus Christ’s birth, the calendar refers to dates as B.C. or “before Christ,” and after His birth as A.D. or “Anno Domini” (the year of the Lord).
The scholar Josephus, born in 37 A.D., recorded various testimonies related to Jesus and His time here on earth. The birth of Jesus is recognized all over the world.
How is Christmas similar to Fourth of July? First, each represents a certain freedom: one in eternal salvation, and the other from government tyranny. And each holiday affects how we live on a daily basis.
The Fourth may have a more physical effect on us: property rights, voting, the ability to bear arms. The birth of Jesus affects our spiritual life. He set an example on how we are to treat other people.
Christmas is a time of helping others and understanding how thankful we are to live in the USA, and that thanks goes to our founding fathers. So, as Christmas approaches, be thinking of how these two holidays have a lot in common. Both have changed our lives, and the world, forever. Have a blessed day and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
