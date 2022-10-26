I attended a rally for Ammon Bundy in Blackfoot, on Oct. 8. Besides Mr. Bundy, there were two other speakers who shared information I relay now. One gentleman had lived with his family in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. His reason for leaving the island struck a nerve.
Territories of the US are theoretically covered by our Constitution, which states that territories are governed by the Congress of the United States. And yet:
During Covid he was allowed to go out two times per week for food and gas. The day was determined by the last numbers on his license plate. Even plates one day, odd plates the other. He could go out alone, with a mask on in his car. No exceptions, and if he did have another person in his car, he would be fined $5000.
The main thing he kept emphasizing was the importance of maintaining our freedom. He felt it was slowly being eroded away. He recognized the control in Puerto Rico as a forewarning for us. Pay attention to who is running our country. Be proactive in your community and do vote on Nov. 8.
The second speaker was a pastor from the Nazarene church in Buhl, Idaho. His topic was religion and the government. I know you have heard before of the separation of church and state as provided by the Constitution. But over time this has been inverted.
At the time, the King of England was in charge of the colonies. The Church of England was the religion of the country; others were not tolerated. The founding fathers wanted religious freedom for all. The opposite of what we have today. The government has turned this around 180 degrees.
For example, during Covid, a pastor in Idaho was arrested for having a church service outdoors. A mother was arrested for being in a park with her children. She is still fighting that battle in the Idaho courts. Freedom of religion is no longer safe, nor is freedom of choice or speech.
The pastor said: wake up, Idaho. Pay attention to who is running for office. Lastly, become informed. Does your candidate represent your moral values, is he pro-life, does he support free speech and participation of parents in their child’s education?
November 8 is a key election day for our state. Vote with a clear conscience. Remember, Idaho is a state worth saving and “it is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
