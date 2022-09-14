If you’d attended the Paris city council meeting of Sept. 7, you’d have seen posted in at least eight places around the room a new “Public Hearing Rules of Procedure,” which in short explained that comments by members of the public would be limited, and that anybody not conforming to the rules would be silenced and, if necessary, removed with the assistance of law enforcement.
The city clerk said they’d expected a larger crowd for the discussion of the budget and the impending water ordinance. As it happened, three members of the public showed for the meeting, and none was arrested.
Bike racing not for everybody
Traveling the length of the LoToJa segment through the valley on Saturday, I noted a generally good energy around the race, with a load of local volunteers and organizers assisting with traffic control and coordination of the feed and relay stations in Montpelier.
Over at the junction in Ovid, traffic would back up on occasion to let a string of cyclists through. One gentleman in a silver sedan didn’t enjoy the spectacle, as evidenced by his honking and yelling. The comments were audible through closed windows and mostly unprintable, but involved his personal frustrations, the proclivities of the riders, and what they should do with their bicycles. Very disrespectful.
You think you’ve got water problems
Down in the other Jackson, the one not hosting bicycles and billionaires, residents are once again enjoying the sweet cool joy of running water. The timeline (not in order), as recounted by Thuletide:
Late August 2022: Flooding caused Jackson’s biggest water plant to break “indefinitely”—the plant was already working on backup pumps and in a state of disrepair.
9/1/2022: Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (self-described communist and Black nationalist) claimed it would take $1B to fix the water plant by fully replacing it. (Newsweek)
9/6/2022: Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said it would actually take tens of thousands of dollars to fix, not billions (WAPT).
4/21/2022: Mayor Lumumba blamed the water crisis on “racism” (Mississippi Today).
9/2/2022: Mainstream media also blames Jackson water crisis on “racist white flight,” systemic White supremacy, and so on (MSNBC, WaPo).
7/22/2021: It turns out that Jackson officials did nothing to fix water problems for years, despite explicit warnings from Environmental Protection Agency officials (Clarion Ledger).
8/30/2022: EPA officials said they “did not see evidence of any efforts to recruit” qualified water operators by Jackson city (Mississippi Free Press).
9/1/2022: EPA and army engineers, who were sent to Jackson after the flood, got the plant up and running “overnight” (JacksonMS.gov).
9/5/2022: Normal water pressure was restored to most of Jackson (CBS).
As Thuletide notes, “corruption and incompetency usually go hand-in-hand.” In this instance, decades of incompetence and neglect gave way to “Give us a billion dollars please.”
”Only a billion?” San Francisco chuckles
Down on the left coast, the San Francisco bay is choked with the stench of algae and thousands of dead fish, due to the sewage pouring out of the region’s treatment plants.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, officials say they can upgrade facilities and solve the problem, at a mere cost of $14 billion.
If you pick up a seashell in San Francisco and listen closely, you can hear the sound of two hands rubbing. Just make sure you wash your own afterward.
Reunion photos
In this edition you’ll find a photo of the BLHS Class of 1972 reunion, brought to us by ‘72 grad Sherman Grandy. Several weeks ago, a woman (possibly Cleone Peterson) brought a photo of the Fielding High Class of ‘59 reunion. The transferred file was too poor to print, but if you know Cleone or anyone else with a copy of that photo, please send ‘em our way. We’re happy to try again.