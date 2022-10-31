...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few
power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult especially
for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds. Reduced visibility
in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The news over the weekend was all abuzz with the hammer incident that took place inside the home of House speaker Nancy Pelosi. If you believe the MSM-bullhorn version, a crazed right-wing anti-Semite broke in and shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking her poor 82-year-old husband with a hammer.
Something must be done! These conspiracy-driven lunatics are a threat to democracy.
In the quieter corners, people are asking questions and noticing details. Why is the social-media history of this “alt-right” nutjob replete with nudism, polygamy, child sex abuse, and BLM/LGBT flags? How did he waltz right into the home of the billionaire husband of the US House speaker? Why does a press outlet seem to want to hide the information that the “intruder” might be a known male prostitute?
It brings to mind the oft-posted clip of the Chinese foreman in Africa: “It’s all so tiresome.”
The fraction of interesting and important things that hit the media is small to start with: for the most part, people are trying to stay out of the press. That’s true from the smallest town council, all the way up to the shadow-men who puppeteer presidents and states. “No news is good news.” If I had to guess, 99% of the interesting and pivotal events in the world...never see print. Instead you see consequences, spun tales, reverse-engineered causes, red herrings. A reporter runs to the officials to ask for a story, and they give him one.
How many news outlets told the truth about either Iraq war during the lead-up period? How many apologized afterward for carrying the water of lying politicians and bureaucrats? Returned the Pulitzers they stacked up along the way? Pushed for the prosecution of the wars’ architects once the deceit became clear?
“One death is a tragedy; a million is a statistic.”
Meanwhile there probably were a few folks trying to holler truth into the hurricane. The conspiracy theorists of their day.
Cottrell on vax damage
From Australia, our friend Blair Cottrell writes:
The same media used to bombard you with “Safe and Effective” propaganda (playing videos of politicians getting injections, dismissing skeptics and protesters as unhinged radicals and “conspiracy theorists”) is now informing you that the vaccines cause heart inflammation and heart attacks –but only after tens of millions of Australians felt forced to accept the injections through extortion.
“The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has revealed it did not know of heart risks until five months after approving vaccines for use.”
THEN WHY DID THEY APPROVE IT?
For the money and to retain their positions. In short: anybody in the medical profession in Australia who didn’t approve the use of the mRNA vaccines would lose their job, go to jail or possibly even disappear. That’s how things were in this country a year ago.
The article consists of major medical advisory boards claiming no responsibility: “We didn’t know, please believe us”. And other so-called professionals still shilling the vaccines, citing random numbers from unreviewed studies, probably sponsored by Pfizer: “The virus is still worse. Please believe us.”
This has been the most crudely managed and vicious betrayal of the Australian working class in the nation’s history.
The good news
Truth is on our side, and in the end the good guys win. Thank you for reading.
