Several queries from the field may be worth sharing here. One gentleman wrote and said, “Where’s the TV guide?” I explained that as likely very few people rely on paper TV listings these days, I might preempt them in favor of sports or items of broader interest. Judging from his follow-up note, it is safe to say he is not reading this. But I hope the explanation proves agreeable to the remainers.
Another caller said, “Why aren’t the election results in the paper? That’s important.” My answer on this was that the contested races in this county were settled in June, and that results for statewide races would be beating a dead horse a week later, given our print schedule. I’m open to suggestions.
THE MEANING OF FOOTBALL
This edition brings to a close the wild ride that was the 2022 Bear Lake football season. It’s given me a chance to reflect on what small-town football is, and how completely divorced that can be from its more illustrious cousins on bigger stages.
In ancient Rome, the poet Juvenal wrote scornfully of panem et circenses: bread and circuses. What he noticed was that the citizens had become so stupid, weak, and debauched that all it took for the politicians to control them was to offer little bribes of food and entertainment. Bread and circuses.
Today we have perhaps perfected the model. The ruling class can print billions for its own purposes, export our jobs, import foreigners to replace us, send our kids to war, and tax us to pay for it. They figure that as long as the populace has its Big Macs and NFL, the machine can just chug right along. They seem to mostly be right.
And so, white working-class folks surrender paychecks and time with family to sit and watch millionaires toss the ball around. And worse, these days the event normally comes with some version of a lecture about the evils of our nation and our heritage.
Why is high school football different?
Rather than offering a distraction while society is torn down, it instructs us in the opposite endeavor: how to build a society up. Discipline, talent, practice, strength, resilience: the contest features a long list of virtues on display. What is virtuous and true finds reward. What is weak and destructive meets with failure. This simple harmony pleases the soul.
It should not escape your notice that this particular group of athletes happen to be young men of noble and excellent character. Opposing crowds see this and remark upon it. And it is no accident that these lads succeeded: they took the values of their ancestors and of their community and applied them on the field.
The community loves and celebrates them because they manifest the values of the community. They are not millionaires or mercenaries. They are your own boys. The generations smile down upon them, and upon this valley. May we fight to maintain this.
