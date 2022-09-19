The meaning of 1%
The “one percent” often take a beating in the press and in populist circles, as they’re seen to eat caviar while the masses scrape for food and gasoline.
The 1% are very different according to locale; one data aggregator published what it takes to make the cut in each county in the US. Top of the list: Teton County, where the top 1% average $28 million in annual income. That’s a far cry from second-place New York, NY, where the same group averages a mere $8m/year.
Here in Bear Lake, the number is $286k, and while I’m not sure who these people are, I can tell you they don’t work in newspapers. In any case, you can see that the elites in Bear Lake earn roughly 1% of what their counterparts over in Jackson make.
I should also mention that these numbers were compiled in 2016, back when $28 million meant something.
Day trips
Over the weekend I joined an afternoon mission into Afton, to get a taste of the renowned “best seafood in Wyoming.” That is perhaps a low bar, but the meal was indeed good, and there’s a realtor’s sign in the window in case you want to own the place.
From the stunning and brave department
Up in Canada there’s a high school shop teacher who decided to start wearing a wig, short shorts, and giant prosthetic breasts to class. Pictures and video have been making the rounds, and though I won’t trouble you with them here, you can search “Kayla Lemieux” if you wish. It is a sight to behold.
Some irritable types are crying foul, and now the school is taking up the torch in the teacher’s defense:
As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression.
We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.
Tolerance level: 5/5.
Far-right extremist comes to town
On the one hand, this paper keeps getting solicitations to go meet Ammon Bundy, from people who swear he’s a nice guy. On the other, we get a steady feed of stories from Associated Press describing him as a “far-right activist” or “anti-government” extremist.
In all things moderation, I say. If you’re going to go see Ammon Bundy next Wednesday when he visits Bear Lake, keep your watch handy and consider stepping outside every so often. Perhaps fifteen minutes of extremism at a time.
He’ll be at Cooper’s in Bear Lake West at 12:30 p.m., El Camino Donuts in Paris at 3 p.m., and the Allred Center in Montpelier at 6 p.m.
Go Bears
This week, get out and support your Bears: volleyball on Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m.; football and Homecoming tailgate on Friday. Varsity kickoff 7 p.m.
Thank you for reading.