Today I give the floor to Blair Cottrell, who writes on the state of democracy in Australia.
Australian Democracy in a nutshell: most people only vote because they’ll be fined if they don’t.
I’m not saying there’s no hope, I’m saying that Democracy isn’t the free and noble system it’s presented as being.
Democracy is a lie because it’s based on a false understanding of human beings.
Democracy assumes every person is reasonable and capable of critical thinking. That’s completely wrong and everybody who is honest with themselves will admit that’s wrong.
Most people aren’t critical thinkers. Most people don’t like to think very much at all, they prefer to do and think what is most consistently suggested to them; their opinions are shaped by media and the content they’re exposed to most frequently.
Whoever controls the screens, and pays the people who speak through the screens, controls voting outcomes.
But then, even when an independent thinker struggles through somehow and makes it to the voting booth, voting is so lathered in bureaucratic process that he cannot be entirely sure of where his vote will actually go.
There’s a reason so-called Democracy is the preferred system of corporate swindlers and private banks; it’s no wonder the richest and most powerful people in the world defend this Democracy and teach the people to believe the term is synonymous with freedom.
As per usual, the truth is the opposite of what you’re led to believe. Democracy is just the most efficient way to manage slaves.
Elections are an especially irritating process, since this is the time where it becomes most obvious how the will of the people is either manipulated, misused or just completely ignored.
But everybody still lines up to participate in the farce, because they’ll be fined if they don’t.
The fine is the cattle prod, zapping the masses into the polling booths where their vote is chopped up, refined and passed through a system so lathered in twisted bureaucracy, where it actually goes is never certain.
Imagine dropping a marble into one of eight tubes, which beneath the surface point can be seen intertwining and overlapping each other, which tube is which and where the marble went becomes impossible to know. You wake up the next morning and TV tells you that this many marbles went into this box, and that many into another, the results and how quickly they were counted seems implausible but everybody just nods along, because nobody is sure what the hell is actually going on or why. That’s how voting in Australia feels.
I suppose it’s easier for the average head to subscribe to system propaganda –your vote is powerful!– than it is to acknowledge the reality of the process.
Blair Cottrell writes and posts videos on Telegram at t.me/realblaircottrell.
