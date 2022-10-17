As resident of Logan, Erin Bennett is not happy with the geographical representation of the Logan Municipal Council, how neighborhood council chairpersons are chosen, or the council’s efforts to inform their constituents of local issues.
Because of her concern, she is working to get three voter initiatives on next year’s ballot. She is currently in the process of garnering voters’ signatures and needs 1,700 for each initiative by April 23. If she reaches that amount, the initiatives will appear on next year’s ballot.
“It’s gonna be so easy,” Bennett said. “That’s not very many signatures.”
The first initiative calls for the implementation of voter districts in determining council members.
The conversation about the possibility started in 2019 when former Council Member Jess Bradfield voiced his concern when he noticed council members only came from certain portions of the city.
A voter district subcommittee was formed in March 2020 by the council chair. Each of Logan’s six neighborhoods had a representative.
The subcommittee's final report — available in meeting documents from the Feb. 2, 2021, City Council meeting — show five of the representatives supported district voting.
“The supermajority (5-1) of the committee is of the opinion that implementing this change would facilitate broader representation,” the report stated. “Doing so would come at no additional cost to the city and will increase the likelihood that the composition of the council more accurately reflects the city’s population, a population that is expected to grow and become more diverse as time goes on.”
The dissenting individual represented Hillcrest, a neighborhood the report identified as having a median income of $80,000. The U.S. Census Bureau’s website shows the median household income of Logan from 2016-2020 to be just over $43,000.
The report also states, “Hillcrest is 90% owner occupied; Bridger is 27% owner-occupied.”
Bennett’s initiative aims to further address the matter by amending Logan Municipal Code Chapter 2.44. The proposal states “The City shall be divided into five (5) Council districts of substantially equal population. One nonpartisan candidate shall be from each Council district.”
“Most of our representation comes from the east side of the city which is where most of the voters are,” Bennett said. “I think that we see the effects of that when we look at the allocation of resources.”
The city of Logan has a written argument in opposition to the initiative, stating that “This 'at-large' system has served the citizens of Logan well and has not discouraged diverse representation on the municipal council.”
It states the current council has “gender, age, ethnic, and geographical diversity” and candidates running in the current system represent the entire city’s interests.
The current council members all reside within the same portion of Logan — each member lives to the east of Main Street and north of Center Street.
The city’s argument also states that changing to a district form of voting will lead to a “decrease in voter participation.”
The subcommittee believed differently. Their report states some of the possible benefits from voting districts would be more resident involvement, increased participation from minorities, a fuller council perspective, and the election of people based “less upon association and more upon platform-based campaigns.”
According to Bradfield, the sheer amount of area a candidate for council must cover in their campaign under the current code means they face significant candidacy costs.
“A current Logan City Council race comprises about the same area and population as that of a state representative,” Bradfield said in a written statement to The Herald Journal. “If the area and population is equal to a state representative, the costs are also extreme. It is not uncommon for candidates to spend $5-10k. If districts were implemented, costs would decrease and the candidate pool could increase. Voter engagement would likely increase because residents would be in better proximity to know their candidates on a personal level, who would in turn understand and relate to local issues and zoning concerns.”
Bennett’s second initiative would change the way neighborhood council chairpersons are chosen in Logan.
“Current law in the Code of Ordinances states that the mayor selects the neighborhood council chairperson and only the chairperson has a vote at neighborhood council meetings,” the initiative states. “Neighborhood councils are a means of communication between the community and the council. The entire structure of the neighborhood council is a failure.”
The initiative would require “council members to hold monthly neighborhood meetings.” Bennett believes this would allow for better communication between council members and their constituents.
“The current system of citizen communication with Logan City council members is an exercise in learned helplessness as a result of persistent failure to receive even a response from our elected officials,” the initiative states.
Logan city’s written response states the initiative would get rid of a means of communication between residents and the council.
“The municipal council already represents the neighborhoods,” the argument says. “Designating the municipal council to also serve as the neighborhood council accomplishes no discernible benefit and defeats the stated purpose of the neighborhood council.”
A third initiative calls for council members to inform “their constituents with an email following each city council meeting.”
“The overwhelming majority of residents are completely unaware of issues being discussed and decided by the Logan City council that directly affect their daily lives,” the initiative states.
According to the city's argument, each municipal council meeting is publicly announced on the Utah Public Notice website where agendas and meeting packets are also provided.
“In addition, all minutes and audio recordings of each council meeting are posted on Logan’s website,” the argument states. “The proposed initiative is an unnecessary duplication of what the Logan City Recorder is already providing to the public on Logan City’s webpage.”
Bennett believes Logan residents won’t hesitate to help her get her initiatives on next year’s ballot.
“A lot of people really do support the change because they see what’s happening,” Bennett said. “If we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re gonna keep getting what we’re getting. We have to do something different.”
