hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

More information has been released regarding the scope of a forensic audit being performed by Sage Forensic Accounting, who was contracted by the Cache County Council for the job.

Obtained by The Herald Journal in a Government Records Access and Management Act request, a redacted version of the scope of the audit dated Aug. 22 from Sage said the company attended a July 26 closed-door executive session with the council prior to a regular council meeting that day. On the meeting’s agenda, a portion of state code read: “discussion of the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of an individual.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.