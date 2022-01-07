For nearly 24 years, an unlikely group of friends has stuck together — several former mayors and their spouses that served from 1994-1998.
"We are a very close knit group and we’re just like family,” said Darla Clark, Logan's former mayor. “It’s unique that we stayed together that long, the same group.”
The group meets three times a year at parties for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and the summer season.
Advertisement
Kay Moser, wife of Al Moser who was mayor of North Logan at that time, decided to keep the group going after she lost touch with the first group of spouses from her husband’s first term.
“When it came toward the end of the term, I said, 'Ladies, I don’t want to lose contact with you guys.’ So I said, 'Let’s organize this,'” Moser said. “We’ll just keep meeting.”
In the beginning, the group would meet during the mayors’ business meetings. It was a chance for the spouses to connect and be social during their busy lives. Clark was the first female mayor of Logan, so her husband, Dennis Clark, was the only man meeting with the spouses at the time.
Dennis, who died on Christmas Eve, was loved by the group. Moser detailed memories of Dennis laughing and hugging everyone during their lunches.
“When we lose one of them, it’s like losing a family member,” she said. “It was so hard to lose Dennis. We’ve lost a few of them, but their spouses, widow or widowers, still come. Their kids bring them. They know it’s special to them, too.”
Every December, Moser sends out assignments and starts organizing the parties. Originally 16 mayors and spouses from Hyrum to Nibley would meet, including the county executive and university president. Over the years, some have moved away and others have passed, but the love for each other has never changed.
“Like I said, we’re just like one big happy family,” Clark said.
Moser credits the group’s success to everyone involved.
“It takes everybody. And everybody is so great to take assignments and do things and help,” she said.
These days, the former mayors and their spouses often have their children and grandchildren attend. Everyone has had the chance to get to know each other’s families better and share their love.
“I’d recommend that people do this,” Moser added. “It’s so easy to lose touch with friends in this world we live in. Everyone is so busy, and it takes a little effort, but it’s well worth it.”
The list of mayors and spouses, including the Cache County Executive at the time, can be viewed below.