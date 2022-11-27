Bear Lake High School Student Council poses at the Boise Centre for a picture with their two awards: the Outstanding Student Council and the Tiny but Mighty Spirit Award, before boarding the bus for a long trip back to Bear Lake. Pictured here (front) Cassidy Higley, Erika Hoge, Gracie Atamanchuk, Victoria Reese, and advisor Tammy Stephens; (middle) Avery Kent, Josh Crane, Devan Hoge, Mikayla Bloxom, Miya Keetch, Alyssa Ray, Kalista Schwab, Addie Garbett; (back)Harley Wallentine, Tommy Bomsta, Ridge Wallentine, Preston Hardcastle, Taylor Roberts, Savy Donaghue, Brin Collins.
Nineteen Bear Lake High School Student Council officers and their advisor just returned from the Idaho Association of Student Council’s annual State Student Council Conference in Boise. Not only did they learn a lot of new leadership skills, but they also brought home the prestigious Outstanding Student Council Award and the Tiny but Mighty Spirit Award.
“I was able to bond more with the student council, which will help make our upcoming projects easier,” said senior Student Body Secretary Savy Donaghue. “I liked the keynote speaker’s five success steps. We need to find our own mountain summits. One of our school’s summits is Bear Lake Strong, and we need to use that to continue to grow and persevere so we can continue to be strong.”
Throughout the day-and-a-half conference, over 900 student council officers and advisors from across the state came together to pick from over 40 different leadership training sessions. Some were taught by adult leaders and trainers while the majority were taught by different student councils.
Bear Lake led two sessions on Parliamentary Procedure, showing other schools how to use Robert’s Rules of Order to ensure everyone in a meeting has the chance to speak while protecting the will of the majority in the voting process.
“It was awesome, absolutely amazing! I loved the energy that was there from the beginning,” said junior President Kalista Schwab. “I loved the session on the seven habits to becoming more charismatic. I learned how to be more open to others so I can draw them in and help them to be more open as well. This connection will help Bear Lake in a lot of ways as we work better together.”
To earn the Outstanding Student Council Award, the officers of the 2021-2022 BLHS Student Council put together an extensive portfolio that showcased their accomplishments not only in leading the school but also in helping the community through service projects.
“This is a big deal,” said Student Council Advisor Tammy Stephens. “These student leaders work so hard, and much of it is done in the background. Sure, they put on great assemblies for the first day of school and homecoming, but they also give back to the community with their homecoming parade that brings everyone together and with Thanksgiving dinners and Toys for Tots. Our school has earned this award numerous times, but this year seems especially meaningful for many reasons. And bringing home a spirit award is like icing on the cake.”
The spirit award, Tiny but Mighty, is given to a small school whose officers show great school spirit while also staying engaged in the learning process at the conference. “Bringing home both awards and all of the new skills they have as student leaders makes the long trip to Bosie well worth it, even while missing school during the last stressful week of the trimester,” Stephens added.
