Bear Lake High School Student Council poses at the Boise Centre for a picture with their two awards: the Outstanding Student Council and the Tiny but Mighty Spirit Award, before boarding the bus for a long trip back to Bear Lake. Pictured here (front) Cassidy Higley, Erika Hoge, Gracie Atamanchuk, Victoria Reese, and advisor Tammy Stephens; (middle) Avery Kent, Josh Crane, Devan Hoge, Mikayla Bloxom, Miya Keetch, Alyssa Ray, Kalista Schwab, Addie Garbett; (back)Harley Wallentine, Tommy Bomsta, Ridge Wallentine, Preston Hardcastle, Taylor Roberts, Savy Donaghue, Brin Collins.

Nineteen Bear Lake High School Student Council officers and their advisor just returned from the Idaho Association of Student Council’s annual State Student Council Conference in Boise. Not only did they learn a lot of new leadership skills, but they also brought home the prestigious Outstanding Student Council Award and the Tiny but Mighty Spirit Award.

“I was able to bond more with the student council, which will help make our upcoming projects easier,” said senior Student Body Secretary Savy Donaghue. “I liked the keynote speaker’s five success steps. We need to find our own mountain summits. One of our school’s summits is Bear Lake Strong, and we need to use that to continue to grow and persevere so we can continue to be strong.”


