When Gina Worthen ran to serve out the last years of Val Potter’s term on the Cache County Council in early 2017, she didn’t think she would win.
She was wrong.
Out of the three candidates considered by the Cache County Republican Party, she received the most votes, winning by two.
Now, after almost six years as the Northeast District representative on the council, Worthen will be leaving the position at the end of the year, when newly elected Mark Hurd will take the post.
“Back in my journalist days, I covered county council sometimes,” she told The Herald Journal on Tuesday. “I don’t know what I was thinking, but I thought, ‘You know, that looks kind of fun, and if I ever get a chance maybe I should run for that.’”
At the time of her election, she didn’t have any particular issues she wanted to fix, but was focused on what she considered to be important tenets in county government.
“I was concerned about roads, I was concerned about taxes and keeping them low and trying to have transparency and good communication,” she said. “I just wanted to do a good job.”
PROUD MOMENTS
While Worthen thinks it will take time for her to more fully measure her tenure, there are two things she listed as memorable accomplishments: her role in securing funding for the Cache County Event Center, and her role in the decision to hold the 2020 fair despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot of pressure not to hold it coming from state government,” she said. “We pushed for it, and I was glad because it was a huge mental health thing. People really needed that and those connections.”
In the last days before she officially leaves the position, she hopes people will remember her time on the council in a positive light — as a council member who thoroughly researched issues and fought to keep taxes low.
“I tried my very best to represent them,” she said. “That’s what was always in my heart.”
CACHE VALLEY MEDIA
Worthen — who has worked as a reporter or correspondent for a variety of news sources including The Herald Journal — said her time on the council also helped her further understand the relationship between media and the government, emphasizing the importance of ethically conducted watchdog journalism.
“I think one of the things that I’ve learned over these six years is how important it is to have a fair and balanced media,” she said. “I’ve been really disappointed in some local media who apparently have decided to take sides. They’ll see a story, they never call me for my side.”
One topic she said hasn’t been entirely covered by the media has been the council’s ongoing forensic audit, the details of which are largely enshrouded by protected records.
“What the media might think we are doing might not actually be exactly what it is that we’re doing. I can say that,” Worthen said regarding the investigation. “We’re taking a look at things because this current council wants to make sure that government is functioning within the law efficiently and correctly.”
DEVELOPMENT
Throughout Worthen’s time on the council, she has participated in several votes either rezoning or declining to rezone county land. As development has hastened through Cache Valley, such requests have become commonplace at council meetings.
Worthen said the decision requires a consideration of both property rights and the public good.
“I feel like we’re not growing too fast. If we had been approving everything, I’d be concerned, but we’re careful,” she said. “It’s hard because you do want to balance property owner rights at the same time. That’s such a critical, fundamental right, but if it doesn’t fit, you also have to watch for that.”
She described the development of municipalities within the county as “amazing.”
“Hopefully we’re working to make sure we keep our existing businesses too,” she said. “They were here first; we can’t ignore them.”
WHAT’S NEXT
While she isn’t sure if the end of her council term also marks the end of her political career, she said leaving has been like a “weight has been lifted.”
She said the feeling doesn’t come from lack of worry about what’s to come to the stage of the county government, but rather her personal absolution of the situation.
“There are things going on that I can’t say, but I’m deeply concerned about the things that have been going on in the background,” she said. “That weight is lifted because it won’t be my responsibility anymore.”
She reminded people of their governmental responsibility to “keep an eye on things and not just assume that because you’ve got good people in government that things are always going to be good.”
Still, she appreciates the service of many of those she worked with.
“There’s a lot of good people that work in county government,” she said. “I’ve been privileged to know them and learn from them and watch them and see how they serve and how much they care about the people of this valley.”
