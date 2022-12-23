Four years ago, Paul Borup ran for a seat on the Cache County Council when he realized voters in his district would otherwise only have one candidate to choose for the position. After winning and serving one term, he is leaving the position.
“The last thing you want to do is go to the ballot box and only have one lever to pull,” he told The Herald Journal this week when he sat down to discuss his time on the council. “When I was fortunate to get elected, I immediately looked at everyone and went, ‘Well, we need to find a replacement because I’m not even supposed to be here.’”
Despite his jests about hoping to find someone else to fill the job, he began his duties as a councilman, describing the experience as a fiery baptism.
“Everybody says you get together for a couple hours a week, two times a month,” he said. “That’s not the case.”
GENERAL PLATFORM
Though he ran and was elected as a Republican, the now-registered Libertarian approached issues with an eye critical towards any unnecessary government involvement.
“My biggest thing’s always been just who’s the most important person in the room, and I’d say that’s you, right? The individual,” he said. “It’s making sure that the individual was represented and that we didn’t overburden people with government. I think if I had a platform, that was pretty much it.”
Borup added that while it’s typically good to “let people do things without the calcification of government,” some things — such as law enforcement — shouldn’t be left to the private sector.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Borup referred to the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of his proudest moments on the council.
“We studied the pandemic response plans that were in place before COVID ever took place and we stuck to those,” he said.
He also recalled the passing of ordinance 2021-21 — which allows the production of wine in Cache County — as a noteworthy accomplishment from his time on the council.
“Like I said, I’m a big proponent of the individual,” he said. “I think that was the right thing for us to do.”
ROLE OF MEDIA
During a council meeting on Dec. 13, Borup said his time as a council member has shown him “what gets reported isn’t actually what gets done.”
This week, he expounded on how media cannot provide information on the entirety of government affairs.
“Our government works when you have an engaged citizenry, and that’s hard to do. Everybody has limited time. Sometimes, you read the news and think you’re informed and you’re not because it takes more time,” he said. “Everything has a lot of nuance to it, and when it comes down to a vote, you vote yes or no, but there’s a lot of tradeoffs.”
He recommended people in Cache County “take a little bit more time” to learn what their government is doing.
“Absolutely read the news for sure, but always go to the source documents,” he said. “Figure out where the agendas are, and if there’s something that piques your interest, just delve into that a little bit more.”
Borup said he will spend more time studying agendas than he did before being elected.
IN HINDSIGHT
Illustrating an example of when government action can do more harm than inaction, Borup referred to his decision to vote in favor of updates to the county’s fire standards.
“Wildfire’s a huge issue out in the West and in our county, and so I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re doing a good thing.’ But then you vote for it and you realize some of the things that were buried in that,” Borup explained. “A road with only a single access point that has more than 30 houses — you can’t build on that road anymore.”
He explained how even though he doesn’t believe adding an extra house to a road in this scenario would significantly add to a fire risk, it is now very difficult because of the council’s decision.
“We should’ve done better looking at those details,” he said. “But you can’t know that until after the fact a lot of times.”
WHAT’S TO COME
Considering situations the council is currently facing, Borup said it should focus on increasing internal controls of county functions.
“Everybody’s going to say roads or population,” he said when asked what the council should prioritize, “but I think improving the internal controls of our operation and getting more professional management is something that the next council should focus on.”
Looking back to before his time on the council, Borup is optimistic about the county’s future.
“There’s no solutions, there are only tradeoffs, and I think we have improved the county from where we were at four years ago,” he said. “The worst thing you can do sometimes is to get everything you want.”
As for Borup personally, he has no plans on running for anything in the future.
“I was never supposed to be here in the first place, so trust me, you’ll never see Paul Borup run for anything else ever again,” he said. “Not even the homeowner’s association.”
