Monday, the 9th of January, marked the beginning of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session.
Governor Brad Little delivered his State of the State address and outlined his proposed budget. Among his priorities is education.
Last fall during the Extraordinary Session, the Legislature voted on and set aside $330 million for public Schools. Idaho voters followed up by approving it by an 80% majority.
With the growth in the State and other issues, Idaho is struggling to keep up with the number of teachers needed for our kids. This year, Governor Little is proposing strengthening teacher pay by adding $145 million for enhanced teacher pay. This would increase teacher pay by about $6,395 per teacher and would place Idaho among the top 10 states nationally for teacher pay.
The Governor is also proposing $97.4 million for school classified staff to help with the shortages of bus drivers, custodians, and others that make schools operate. Among the other proposals for education are funds to increase teacher health insurance benefits, dyslexia testing outcomes, school facility security, and the Empowering Parents Grants to help families take control of education expenses for their kids.
Governor Little is also placing a continued focus on infrastructure. With our growing population throughout the State, there is an increasing amount of wear and tear on our State and county roads as well as city streets. The Governor’s budget proposes an additional $200 million to improve local bridges. Idaho has more than 900 bridges across the State that are more than 50 years old. He is also proposing a reserve of $100 million for economically significant local transportation projects that are beyond the “reach of local government finances.”
Broadband infrastructure is also a focus of the Governor. He is proposing leveraging $225 million in federal funding to improve broadband coverage across the State. This is to help businesses and it will also help kids in our more rural areas be able to do their homework.
Over the past four years, the Governor and the Legislature have returned $2.7 billion to Idaho taxpayers in the form of income tax and property tax relief and an increase in the grocery tax credit. We now have a flat tax which will return more than $145 million in ongoing income tax relief to Idahoans. In his State of the State address, the Governor proposed another $120 million in State funding for ongoing property tax mitigation to be directed toward local government.
Governor Little also placed a priority on investing in State water infrastructure to help with the water supply in Idaho. He proposed $150 million to maintain and expand water projects in Idaho and $115 million to support drinking and wastewater systems in rural communities that need it.
The proposed budget also leaves a surplus and should maintain a structurally balanced budget over a five-year period accounting for the probability of a recession.
In these next three months, the Idaho Legislature will have a say in what happens to these proposals and others the Governor outlined as we debate and vote on these proposed pieces of legislation.
In this new Legislative Session, I have been re-elected by my Republican Senate peers to again serve in Leadership as the Senate Majority Caucus Chair. I also serve on the Senate State Affairs Committee, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, and the Senate Resources and Environment Committee. In addition, I have agreed to serve again as Co-Chair on the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee (JLOC).
It is an honor to serve the good people of Legislative District 35. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to me at mharris@senate.idaho.gov or you can call me and leave a message at 208-332-1341. Thank you for the privilege to serve you.
