A few weeks ago, the United States Congress passed a bill that would ban all assault weapons. It is unlikely to be passed by the United States Senate. Our Second Amendment rights are definitely being attacked by liberal extremists and a few uneducated conservatives.
Because of recent mass shootings, including but not limited to the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, there is an increased effort to ban all assault weapons and disarm law abiding citizens. This should be a major concern for all citizens, whether or not that you own or plan to own a weapon in the future.
It is definitely a tragedy when mass shootings happen. Unfortunately, the emphasis is on the weapon instead of the person who uses the weapon. Mental illness is a major factor. Using the Uvalde case as an example, there were warning signs that the shooter posted on social media of his intentions to kill in a mass shooting. They were ignored by many and the shooting took place.
It is mindboggling to me that Congress wants to ban assault weapons and ignores closing the U. S. Border. Illegal drugs, including fontanel comes across the border every day. Fontanel literally kills hundreds, if not thousands of people, including our poorly directed youth.
Our open border policy welcomes criminals to carry on their criminal enterprises. Illegal immigrants also bring with them disease and other illnesses. Our military members are forced to be vaccinated or be removed from serving in the military.
The same proponents in favor of banning assault weapons also feel that the Founding Fathers are not fit for today’s society because their thinking is too old and antiquated. This is sad.
It is the opinion of many scholars that the Founding Fathers were inspired of God to write the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Therefore, these precious documents, including the Second Amendment are the backbone of our freedoms. The Second Amendment, especially, must be preserved and protected. History has shown that when guns are confiscated from its citizens, freedom is lost.
It is appropriate for supporters of the Second Amendment to write their U.S. Senators and request them to vote no on banning assault weapons.
