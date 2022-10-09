Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A few weeks ago, the United States Congress passed a bill that would ban all assault weapons. It is unlikely to be passed by the United States Senate. Our Second Amendment rights are definitely being attacked by liberal extremists and a few uneducated conservatives.

Because of recent mass shootings, including but not limited to the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, there is an increased effort to ban all assault weapons and disarm law abiding citizens. This should be a major concern for all citizens, whether or not that you own or plan to own a weapon in the future.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.