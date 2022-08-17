Support Local Journalism

Ammon Bundy for GovernorHave you heard of him? I have and I wanted to advise the citizens of Bear Lake to check this guy out! Go to his website: votebundy.com. In the last primary 47% of the Republican voters voted for Governor Little, the rest voted for conservatives. Mr. Bundy is a conservative and if we rally around him he can beat the current governor. He wants to keep Idaho “Idaho” and so do I.

Mr. Bundy values human life, the Constitution, and the use of our public lands. Currently the Federal government controls 63% of Idaho’s public lands. On his website he gives you a plan for Idaho. Take some time and read the plan. At the fair this week a table will be out displaying some of his information. Come by, check it out.

