Ammon Bundy for GovernorHave you heard of him? I have and I wanted to advise the citizens of Bear Lake to check this guy out! Go to his website: votebundy.com. In the last primary 47% of the Republican voters voted for Governor Little, the rest voted for conservatives. Mr. Bundy is a conservative and if we rally around him he can beat the current governor. He wants to keep Idaho “Idaho” and so do I.
Mr. Bundy values human life, the Constitution, and the use of our public lands. Currently the Federal government controls 63% of Idaho’s public lands. On his website he gives you a plan for Idaho. Take some time and read the plan. At the fair this week a table will be out displaying some of his information. Come by, check it out.
We’ll be there beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. Hope to see you there. Idaho needs to stay conservative, if not for ourselves, for future generations. God bless America!
Jane Aggers
Montpelier
Are You Three Years Old and Potty Trained?The Bear Lake Senior Center is asking for three-year-old boys and girls to come free of charge and enjoy a series of classes in creative movement. The 6-week series is to be held in 45-minute sessions on Tuesdays beginning August 30 at 2 p.m.
The class will be taught by the writer of this announcement whose qualifications are following: After 15 years receiving ballet training from age 3 to age 18, she studied at Sullins College, School of Fine Arts for Young Ladies, in 1961; she also studied under Karen Conrad of the Southern School of Ballet. She began her teaching career by founding Key School of Dance, Atlanta, Georgia, not only teaching ballet, tap, jazz, and acrobatics, but also, acting as Artistic Director responsible for mounting recitals which involves teaching choreography, choosing costumes, choosing music, preparing music CDs, obtaining venue, designing lighting, designing sets, etc.
Three years in a row her company, Mountain Classic Dance, worked to produce the Nutcracker ballet held at Young Harris College’s Theater—one year hosting Georgia Ballet and two years hosting Ruth Mitchell Dance—using the local students in the children’s roles. Also in Young Harris, Georgia she choreographed “The Reach of Song,” a local production highlighting the career of a local poet as well as having choreographed several productions for local Young Harris College’s theatre productions and for an area theatre group.
Ms. Dewberry, called Miss Anne by her students, is eager to introduce children to the joy of movement and using their imaginations to emulate nature.
Applicants will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis. Classes will necessarily be small, each consisting of 7-8 students, with the possibility of additional class times being offered when the first class is filled. Registration is Wednesday, August 17. from 2:00 P.M. until 4 P.M. (Editor’s note: if you missed this, call Anne at the Senior Center.) These classes are offered by the Bear Lake Senior Center without cost as a service to the community.