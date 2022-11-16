125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner November 17, 1897
THEY WANT SNOW
The sheep men from the south and west who either winter in this region or pass through to pastures beyond have been compelled to keep their flocks close to the streams. Because of this they have been enabled to make but little progress. All are hoping for a goodly fall of snow in order that they may trail along the ranges.
100 Years Ago The Paris Post November 16, 1922
”DRY” VICTORY IN CALIFORNIA
San Francisco—The eighteenth amendment has been tightened in Callfornia by the adoption of a state prohibition measure according to returns early today so nearly complete that it was believed the scattered precincts unreported could not change the results...
First returns indicated an overwhelming defeat of the measure, but the negative majority was cut down steadily as belated figures came in. Yesterday substantial errors in Alameda and Los Angeles counties wiped out this majority and it was changed quickly to a minority.
75 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 13, 1947
MEETING OF BEAR LAKE SKI CLUB IS CALLED
A regular meeting of the Bear Lake Ski Club has been called for Friday, November 14 at 8 p.m. in the Rotary room of the Burgoyne hotel. There will be a general election for officers and a board of directors for the coming year.
50 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 16, 1972
DEDICATION OF “M” IS ARRANGED
A dedicatory program will be held at the reconstructed “M” beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 25, announces Philip Hulme, chairman of “M” Restoration Committee.
The program includes a welcome by Mayor James Olsen; brief history of the restoration by Mr. Hulme; and dedication by Ferris Miles, who was student body president of Montpelier High School when the original “M” was surveyed and laid out with small rock picked up on the hillside.
A capsule containing names of donors and’ other memorabilia connected with restoration and construction of the emblem will be deposited in a capsule dated for future opening.
25 Years Ago The News-Examiner November 12, 1997
VANDAL DESTROYS EQUIPMENT AT PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE
A person who broke into Ardee Helm’s office seemed intent on wreaking vengeance, according to information received from Helm.
“It was a very angry person,” Helm said as he surveyed his office after most of the evidence of damage had been cleaned up.
During the night of Nov 6 a neighbor to the building at Washington Street noted suspicious activity about 9 pm and called the dispatch office. The neighbor reported a person apparently wearing a ski mask and possibly carrying a gun was climbing into a window at the building.
