125 Years Ago Montpelier Examiner
December 1, 1897
EDITOR’S NOTES
The other night the city council made an order that all bawdy houses should be kept out of the city limits, and the policeman was instructed to see that the order was obeyed.
One thing the women of this state, now that they have the right to vote, should do, and that is to demand a change in the constitution, whereby they will be accorded more rights as regards the family property. According to a decision by our supreme court, the other day, a woman who leaves her husband, no matter for what cause, loses all interest in her husband’s property, but the husband can desert her and leave her with a big family to provide for, and she is powerless to do anything with whatever property she leaves without.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
November 23, 1922
FUNERAL SERVICES
TOMORROW
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Mary A. Burgoyne will be held Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock from the Montpelier Stake Tabernacle and interment will be made in the Montpelier Cemetery.
Mrs. Burgoyne died Tuesday in Salt Lake, death being due to angina pectoris. Mrs. Burgoyne was born in Landshiring, Wales and came to this country in 1861.
Inasmuch as Mrs. Burgoyne and her husband, the late Edward Burgoyne, were the pioneer merchants of Montpelier, it is thought proper and all business houses in Montpelier have been asked to close their places of business tomorrow during the hours of the funeral ceremony, from 1 until 3 o’clock p.m.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
November 20, 1947
SEARCH IS MADE FOR MISSING PLANE AND MEN
Brouno Koski, pilot, and Harold Smith, both of 317 South Montana street, Butte, were still unaccounted for at a late hour today (Thursday) after having left the municipal airport in a light plane about 9 30 a. m. Saturday.
The two young men arrived in Montpelier early Friday afternoon and called E. C. (Buck) Lund, from the airport, for gas, saying they planned to continue their journey. Meanwhile the snowfall became heavier and the two men informed Mr. Lund they desired to go down town, procure rope and tie their plane down. Mr. Lund took them into town and did not see them again.
That afternoon they registered at the Burgoyne hotel, and on Saturday morning checked out at 7 o’clock. They left the city airport about 9:30 and from what can be learned, intended to fly to Preston and Salt Lake City.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
November 23, 1972
SET TENTATIVE DATES FOR BL FAIR
W. W. Payne, chairman, and Fenton Allred, a member of the Bear Lake County Fair Board, attended the 36th Annual meeting of the Idaho State Fair and Rodeo Association Friday and Saturday at Lewiston. They were accompanied by Mrs. Payne and Mrs. Allred.
Mr. Payne announced that next year’s Bear Lake County Fair has been tentatively set on August 23, 24 and 25. Arrangements are yet to be made with Dell Haslam’s Cross Triangle Rodeo and City of Fun Carnival, which has shown here for the past five years.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
November 26, 1997
BUSINESSES OFFER COLORING BOOK CONTEST
Montpelier merchants are providing a color book this year that offers children the opportunity to color fun Christmas pages and win prizes. After the children color pages in the book, they may take them to the sponsoring business where the pages are placed on display and judged.
There is a copy of the Montpelier Merchants color book with each copy of The News-Examiner this week. There are extra copies of the color book at each of the sponsoring businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.