125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
January 26, 1898
GENERAL KIMBALL DEAD—KNOWN AS THE MAN WHO DEFEATED STONEWALL JACKSON
Ogden, Utah—General Nathan Kimball is dead. He passed away last evening at 9:30 o’clock at his home, 2246 Madison avenue. The end came peacefully and was not unexpected, for of late the infirmities of old age have been gradually pressing down upon the old warrior and he has been confined to his bed for several weeks. His daughter was the only person present when he breathed his last.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
January 11, 1923
CITY RECEIVES WATER PIPE
The city received 6000 feet of 5 inch iron pipe this week to be used in piping water from the springs in Montpelier Canyon to the new reservoir.
This pipe was originally purchased for intended use at the sugar factory at Rigby, Idaho and the Montpelier city officials made a great saving by buying it. The wholesale price was $1.05 per foot and it was purchased for 40¢ a foot, delivered here.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 8, 1948
NEW SOURCES OF REVENUE ADDED TO INCOME OF CITY OF MONTPELIER
New sources of revenue to the city treasury during 1947 were taxes on slot machines, establishments selling liquor by the drink and parking meters.
Thirty-two slot machines, licensed since July 1, 1947, on a monthly basis, accounted for a total of $4,687.84, according to figures made available at the city hall. The 32nd slot machine was licensed December 5. Since January 1, two more machines have been licensed. Revenue on these 34 machines, paid in advance by owners, amounts to $11,900 for the current year.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 11, 1973
BEAR LAKE WATERS COVERED BY ICE
An unusually cold December and early January gradually chilling waters of Bear Lake along with snowfall and calm days set up the freezing process on west side bays which extended eastward, finally covered the last open area off North Eden Point, Tuesday.
Superintendent Jack Hurt, of Camp Lifton, Utah Power and Light Company, said open water off North Eden Point was several miles in area Saturday, but by Tuesday had been completely covered by ice.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
January 14, 1998
NEW COUNCIL BEGINS WORK IN PARIS
Nearly the whole of the Paris City Council was sworn in at their Jan. 5 meeting.
Clerk Dixie Rich first administered the oath of office to the newly elected mayor, David Matthews, then swore in John Mattson, who had been reelected and Brent Lewis who had won the council seat.
After that action the new council appointed Clare Beck, who had lost the election by the toss of a coin, to fill the remainder of the term vacated by David Matthews.
Just prior to the swearing in ceremony certificates of appreciation were given to retiring mayor, Timm Toland, and to retiring councilman, Nyle Nelson.
