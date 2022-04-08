Out of the Past

100 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 13, 1922
BOND ELECTION DECIDED UPON
One of the most important items of business of the county commissioners at their meeting yesterday, was the decision reached to call a road bond election for the purpose of raising funds with which to match state and federal aid now available. The commissioners voted unanimously on the question. Fixing the amount proposed was deferred upon request of Alfred Shepherd, representing the Paris Commercial club, expressing a desire that the matter may be discussed by the Paris and Montpelier commercial organizations Jointly.
The board authorized the Palmer Bond and Trust company of Salt Lake to handle the legal phases of the election, and they will proceed at once.
It has been intimated by authorities on bonds that Bear Lake County road bonds will pay a good premium.
75 years ago
News Examiner
April 10, 1947
Amateur Show Plans Laid
Talented performers will be presented Friday, April 18, in what promises to be the best of the annual amateur shows sponsored by the Montpelier Lions club, announces Max Haddock, Chairman in charge of production. A well balanced program of vocal and instrumental selections has been booked. There will also be readings, selections by a violin trio from Idaho State College at Pocatello, and Wesley R. Baker, head of the MHS music department, will present his students in a number during the program Lyman Berrett will act as master of ceremonies
Gillette Call of Afton, Alma Moser of Bancroft and John Wieswall of Grace have been chosen as judges. Professor R.F. Goranson of Idaho State College will also assist in the judging.
Tickets may be purchased from members of the Lions club, or at Eliot's Bike and Sport Shop, Nielsen Furniture and Kit Kat Confectionery
50 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 13, 1972
Child Loses Life In Truck Turnover
Launa Lee Grant, 9, daughter of Albert Fred and Shauna Lee Rasmussen Grant, of Laketown, Utah, was killed instantly at about 10 am Saturday in a one-vehicle traffic accident that occurred about three miles south of Dingle on the Dingle-Hot Springs section of road.
The little girl, riding in the back of a pickup her mother was driving from the Nebeker Ranch at South Eden to Montpelier, shouted she was cold and wanted to get in the cab Mrs. Grant, in the process of stopping the pickup on the gravel surface had the brakes freeze causing the vehicle to climb a steep bank on the right The pickup turned over, switched directions and came to rest on the girl. The mother and three other children were uninjured.
25 Years ago
The News-Examiner
April 9, 1997
Meeting scheduled to help with welfare
A meeting will be held in Montpelier to allow local people to comment the stated welfare reform implementation plan April 17 from 1.30-3:00 p.m. at Butch Cassidy's Restaurant.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare wants input before submitting a final welfare reform plan to the federal government.
An initial draft plan for implementing welfare reform has been prepared from previous public meetings over the past two years. The final proposal will be submitted well in advance of the July 1 implementation date.
Discussion will focus on the new temporary assistance for families in the Idaho program as well as Idaho's draft child care state plan and changes in the child support programs tied to welfare reform.
"There are pieces of this draft plan which have been decided through the public process already and cannot be changed, such as the two-year lifetime limit on benefits and work-first job and training requirements," Linda Caballero said. She is the director of Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare. She added, "However, other decisions need to be made before July 1, such as methods to evaluate the program's success and rules around paternity establishment We want the public there to help us make those decisions.