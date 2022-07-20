125 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
July 21, 1897
EXCURSIONS
Excursion to Missouri River, St. Louis and Chicago.
On June 5th, 6th and 7th the Oregon Short Line will sell tickets to the above named points and return at one fare for the round trip. Limit for return to Sen. 5th, for further information call on or address, P. H. Murnane, Agent.
ITEMS ABOUT MONTPELIER AND THE COUNTY
The lady Maccabees and their guests had a most pleasant time at their picnic in Dingle grove last Wednesday. Everything passed off pleasantly and a large number attended. Such affairs tend to lighten the burden of human life and enhance its longividity. May many more follow. [Editor’s note: yes, that was longividity.]
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
July 20, 1922
BONDS FOR IMPROVEMENT DIST. NO. 3 FAIL TO CARRY
On Tuesday, July 18th, the taxpayers of Montpelier voted against issuing bonds in the sum of $11,000 for street paving in Improvement District No. 3.
This is the first time in the history of Montpelier that the citizens have voted against public improvement bonds. The sentiment seemed to be that this was not the proper time for the City to create any more bonded indebtedness on account of unsettled conditions. Both those in favor of and those opposed to issuing the bonds worked hard, and a large vote was cast.
75 Years Ago
The Paris Post
July 17, 1947
SITES CONSIDERED FOR NEW HOSPITAL
At a meeting of the Bear Lake county hospital committee Saturday a number of sites were considered and recommended to the county commissioners, according to Eugene P. Shepherd, chairman. These sites include the east end of Washington street, the city playground property north of the junior high school, and property south of the L. D. S. First ward church. This recommendation did not eliminate consideration of other sites in the future should conditions demand it.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 20, 1972
EAGLE SCOUT RATING PRESENTED AT COURT
Richard S Burgoyne was presented his Eagle Scout award at an Eagle Court of Honor held June 4 in the Montpelier Second Ward. Conducting the Court of Honor was LaVere O. King, Superintendent of the Second Ward YMMIA.
The colors were posted by members of Troop 645, Richard King, Stacey Passey, and Glen Whitakers. After the award presentation remarks were by Merlin Price, stake YMMIA superintendent, and Verl Mumford, Scoutmaster, and a response from the Eagle Scout, who is the son of Mr and Mrs. J. Richard Burgoyne.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
July 23, 1997
COMMISSIONERS LOOK AT COSTS OF REMODELING
Bear Lake County Commissioners reviewed possibilities for remodeling the Bear Lake County Courthouse. The remodeling is soon expected to become an absolute necessity under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Among the things the commissioners considered with architect Jerry Myers was the need to have more room for the courtroom and the judicial offices and have them in an area that meets ADA standards. Also needed is more room for the assessor and his staff, and providing handicapped access to the parts of the building where the public is involved.