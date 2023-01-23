Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple.
That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission a week earlier. That left the gathered dozens to sound off on the rest of the agenda, and other items that entered their heads in the moment.
New city clerk Michelle Singleton took her oath of office, moving into the chair of now-retired Leslie Tueller.
Rick Roberts spoke to request an adjustment to no-parking hours for snow removal. The city agreed to take this up and will be announcing hours that start earlier in the evening (likely 10 p.m. versus the prior 1 a.m.)
Eric Prusse spoke to express frustration with loose dogs and a lack of enforcement there. The matter had been litigated somewhat last summer, when the council explained that the code enforcement officer had been expensive to the city, and had received much abuse at the hands of citizens.
Several vocal parties piped up to support Mr. Prusse, and the mayor indicated that the comments were taken under advisement and would be discussed further in the future.
“Just like a Democrat!” said one commenter. The gentleman seemed to want an instant edict from the council, but no item on the agenda would allow such a move. In any case it appears the question of enforcement would likely re-emerge at February’s meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.