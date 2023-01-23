a

Michelle Singleton receives her oath of office.

 Staff

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple.

That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission a week earlier. That left the gathered dozens to sound off on the rest of the agenda, and other items that entered their heads in the moment.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.